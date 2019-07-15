Supergirl Star Melissa Benoist to Direct Season 5 Episode

Supergirl star Melissa Benoist will make her directorial debut behind the camera of an upcoming episode of The CW series. Benoist will direct the 17th episode of Supergirl‘s fifth seasons, according to Entertainment Weekly.

“I’ve been wanting to direct since season 3, but couldn’t last year because of scheduling conflicts, so [star] David Harewood did it first,” Benoist, who plays the series’ titular hero, a.k.a.. Kara Danvers said. “I just felt really drawn to it for a couple of seasons now, just because you know the show so well, and you get to know the character, and the world, and the tone of the show so well that you can’t help but envision certain scenes in a certain way. I want to play with that.”

Benoist has already started prepping for the episode, which will air in the spring. She attended a concept meeting for Season Five’s premiere, is shadowing producing director Jesse Warns and will shadow director Tawnia McKiernan. McKiernan directed the episode “O Brother, Where Art Thou,” which saw Jon Cryer debut as Lex Luthor.

“These shows are so massive that it’s not like directing any other show on TV, I would imagine, and everyone has said as much to me. I’m literally trying to be a sponge, and I will learn something new every single day I’m shadowing,” she says. “It’s just a matter of talking to actors, making sure everyone feels creative and collaborative even though we have these massive constraints with budget and special effects. It’s like a chess game, I’ve realized. You move your pawn one way, and then someone knocks your rook down because you can’t do a certain stunt you wanted to do. It’s all about compromising and trying to be as creative as you can within those boundaries, which is a cool challenge.”

She says directing herself remains “the one intimidating part because I don’t know how people do that. But luckily, I’m surrounded by a bunch of people that are really supportive and we can divvy out responsibility. I don’t know how a brain can split like that.”

When Supergirl returns in the fall, it will be a part of The CW’s DC Television Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover event. Are you excited for Melissa Benoist to step behind the camera of Supergirl in Season Five? Let us know in the comments section. Supergirl returns to The CW on Sunday, October 4th at 9 p.m. ET.