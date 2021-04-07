Supergirl Recap: Everything You Missed in "A Few Good Women"

Supergirl returned last week for its sixth and final season and while the Superfriends managed to stop Lex Luthor (Jon Cryer), they soon found themselves dealing with another major issue, one unlike anything they've faced before. Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) was sent into the Phantom Zone by Lex and with no idea where exactly she was sent, those left behind in National City have to figure out not only how to get her back but how to protect the city in the meantime. Of course, Supergirl will have her own challenges to face in the Phantom Zone. As we've seen in the preview for the episode, there are things in the Phantom Zone that Supergirl will have to face alone. Back at home, Alex (Chyler Leigh) will struggle with her sister's absence and Lena Luthor (Katie McGrath) has to grapple with issues regarding her brother. Need to get caught up on the major details and stories from "A Few Good Women", this week's episode of Supergirl? We're here to help. Here are the major plot points for "A Few Good Woman". Warning: Full spoilers for the episode beyond this point. Read on only if you want to know.

Phantoms At the Luthor Foundation Bloodbank, a security guard encounters what appears to be a vampire who demands his keys. Brainy and the rest of the Superfriends show up to stop him, but he transforms into a bat. J'onn catches him. The guy is actually an alien from Transylvane. His name is Silas and this is the person that they think can help them break into the PHantom Zone. Meanwhile, in the Phantom Zone, Supergirl wakes up. Silas explains that his husband was sentenced to prison in the Phantom Zone and he managed to break in -- the only person who ever has. Silas tells them that the creatures there are the real threat there, making people trapped there go insane. It takes a little convincing, but he agrees to help. Brainy tells Nia that she will need to train in order to help locate Supergirl in the Phantom Zone. When Silas starts working on things, Alex gets overly excited and things that they'll have Supergirl back that day. Silas says it needs more time than that. Kelly tries to work things out. J'onn also is struggling with Kara's absence.

Court is in session At CatCo, Andrea wants to bury Lex with their coverage of his upcoming trial. She assigns William and Nia to cover the courthouse and tasks them to do whatever it takes to get in. In jail, Lillian and Otis meet with Lex. Lex refuses to take a plea deal. Lex says he has a plan. At court, Lex's trial begins with Lex representing himself, asserting that Eve Tessmacher won't prove anything. Eve testifies against Lex, but he tries to discredit her, manipulating things to make it look like she's just a jilted lover bent on revenge.

A reunion In the Phantom Zone, someone finds Kara and she wakes up in what apepears to be a cave. The man who finds her is from the House of El. The man who finds her is her father. He's stunned to find that Argo survived, as did Kara and his wife. Turns out, he sent himself to the Phantom Zone in a last ditch attempt to save his life. He's horrified to learn that Kara had been there trapped before. Kara is determined to escape, but her father insists that she needs to accept her fate and not even try lest she go mad. Kara is determined to find a way out of the Phantom Zone for both herself and her father. She heads back out is soon overwhelmed, and her father has to come save her, again. Zor-El has completely given up. Kara doubles down on escaping and he decides to help her.

Lena's choice Andrea and Lena chat and Andrea tries to get Lena to give her an interview about her brother. CatCo is in bad shape. She wants Lena to go on the record to try to save the company. Lena leaves, disgusted. Lillian pays Lena a visit and offers to sell her her shares of the company to keep LuthorCorp out of Lex's hands. She also doesn't Lena to testify against her brother for the good of the business, reminding her that she will have to take credit for what she did while working with Lex. Lena still plans to go forward. Lena shows up at the courthouse to testify, talking about Non Nocere. The questioning turns into Lena essentially playing Lex and getting him to reveal his true colors and admit his own guilt in front of the jury -- and on television. He also reveals himself to be a misogynist.

A botched rescue Nia struggles with her powers, not understanding them. Brainy gives her a pep talk as she trains to ready herself to find Kara. Silas gets his device going and they access the Phantom Zone and Brainy realizes that Crisis damaged the Phantom Zone. It's now many dimensions and could take years to search them all. As the team debates, Phantoms escape into reality, knocking the portal offline in the process. J'onn and Dreamer join powers and, after Silas gets the portal online, sends the Phantoms back.