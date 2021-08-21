Supergirl: "Still I Rise" Synopsis Teases Surprising Character Return

✖

Supergirl returns on Tuesday after a few months break and with The CW series winding down its final season, it will be interesting to see how things play out for the Super Friends especially Kara (Melissa Benoist) now back from the Phantom Zone. Each member of the team had their own challenges while Kara was away and in the newly-released synopsis for the tenth episode of the season, "Still I Rise", it sounds like Nia (Nicole Maines) may find herself getting a bit of help with a part of her challenges when it comes to better understanding her powers. Per the synopsis, Nia will be training with her mother, Isabel (Kate Burton).

The idea of Nia training with her mother is a bit surprising because of one major detail. Isabel Nal died unexpectedly in the Season 4 episode "Blood Memory", the same episode in which Nia manifests her dream powers. But her mother's death left Nia with no real guidance or training for her abilities as it had been assumed that Nia's sister, Maeve, would be the one to inherit them. That lack of training is something that Nia struggles with along with missing her mother, so much so that in this season's "Prom Night" episode that saw Nia and Brainy (Jesse Rath) take a trip back in time to Midvale in 2009, Nia tried to call her mother, but only got her voicemail.

How exactly Isabel Nal ends up being in a position to train Nia is anyone's guess. Maybe Naltorians have their own version of the Fortress of Solitude? We'll just have to wait and see, but you can check out the official episode synopsis for "Still I Rise" below.

"NIA SPENDS TIME WITH HER MOM – Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) intervenes when a building in the Heights that was set aside for low income housing is suddenly at risk to be sold to a major corporation. Supergirl recruits Orlando (guest star Jhaleil Swaby) to help her win over the city, but things go awry when Nyxly (Peta Sergeant) shows up. Meanwhile, Nia (Nicole Maines) trains with her mother (guest star Kate Burton). The episode was directed by Jesse Warn with story by Jess Kardos and teleplay by Nicki Holcomb & Jen Troy."

Supergirl airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW. The series returns on Tuesday, August 24th with “Welcome Back, Kara!” The episode "Still I Rise" debuts on Tuesday, September 7th.