Supergirl: "Welcome Back, Kara" Synopsis Released

After an extended hiatus, Supergirl returns for the final episodes of its sixth and final season in just a few weeks and now, The CW has released the official synopsis for "Welcome Back, Kara", the season's eighth episode. Last we saw Kara Danvers/Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) she had been trapped in the Phantom Zone where she was reunited with her father, Zor-El (Jason Behr). However, after a dangerous mission by the Super Friends, Kara and her father were both rescued and brought back to National City. But being home again will bring its own challenges as Kara tries to adjust and from the sound of things, she and her father might end up causing more problems than they solve. You can check out the synopsis for yourself below.

SUPER FRIENDS REUNITED! – As Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and Zor-El (guest star Jason Behr) make their return to National City, they are determined to keep the Phantom Zone behind them and enjoy being superheroes together. Unfortunately, their overzealous efforts backfire, creating a whole new threat to National City. The episode was directed by Armen V. Kevorkian and written by Dana Horgan & Jay Faerber.

While not mentioned in the synopsis, Kara and the Super Friends will also have a new antagonist to deal with when the series returns as well. Nyxly (Peta Sergeant) managed to hitch a ride back to Earth from the Phantom Zone and as we've seen in a previously-released trailer for the series return, Nyxly will be causing some trouble as well. With Nyxly being a 5th Dimensional Imp just like Thomas Lennon's Mxyzptlk, it's probably not a stretch to think that some of that trouble might involve Mxy, especially since Lennon himself confirmed earlier this year that he would be returning at some point in Supergirl's final season.

When it comes to familiar faces, there will be plenty to come as the series works its way to the finale. Co-showrunner previously teased that there are plans for a number of familiar faces to appear in the season finale, something that recent set photos also confirmed.

"We absolutely have plans for familiar faces to hopefully appear in the season finale," Queller told TVLine. "We're hoping that works out and we'll have a very emotional full circle with some of our own favorites."

Supergirl returns Tuesday, August 24 at 9/8c on The CW.