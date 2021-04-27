Supergirl: Nicole Maines Teases Dreamer's High-Stakes Trip Back in Time in "Prom Night!"

✖

After Kara Danvers/Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) ended up in the Phantom Zone at the end of Supergirl's Season 6 premiere, the Super Friends left behind in National City have been scrambling not only to protect the city in her absence but also to figure out how to bring her home. And last week, after what seemed like a series of setbacks, they finally got a break when one of Nia Nal/Dreamer's dreams led them to what might be the key to getting Kara back by way of a trip back in time to Midvale in 2009. It's a high-stakes mission for Nia, one that Nicole Maines says isn't lost on Dreamer.

Speaking with ComicBook.com, Maines explained that Nia is putting a lot of pressure on herself, especially in terms of trying to interpret her dreams.

"We know how Nia operates and of course for her, she's putting, and not entirely unnecessarily, she's putting a lot of pressure on herself to perform and to understand her dreams and to interpret her dreams," Maines said. "And without ever having really had any proper guidance. She doesn't really have the tools to do that. So, we're seeing that she wants to do her best and she wants to do her job and save Supergirl as best as she can."

But Nia isn't alone in feeling the pressure of the mission. Brainy (Jesse Rath) is also struggling with trying to figure out how to best help in the situation and Maines says the trip to the past will be good for the pair.

"I really love these episodes, in terms of Nia and Brainy's relationship, just because they've had a little bit of a rocky go of it so them having their own kind of time-traveling adventure is really, really good for them," she said. "So, we're gonna see them grow and see their relationship develop more and they just had an opportunity to do that now that the truth is on the table and they're on the same page. But as far as going back in time, yeah, they are under a lot of pressure. And we're going to see each of them kind of try to figure out how to deal with that because that's kind of what they've both been doing so far this season. Brainy, of course, was doughnuts, and Nia with just this constant self-criticism and just trying to force herself to be better, even though it's not working. So, they're gonna help each other through that."

Supergirl airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW. "Prom Night!" airs tonight, April 27.