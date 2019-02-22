‘Supergirl’ Takes a Stand in “Stand and Deliver” Synopsis

The CW has released the official synopsis for “Stand and Deliver,” the March 10 episode of Supergirl.

The episode seems to be, as the last few synopses have been, loaded down with just a TON going on and various characters all making a play at the same time.

Still no sign of the Red Daughter Supergirl, though, which makes us thing that story is going to be pretty explosive when it finally comes into play.

As Ben Lockwood and The Elite continue their quests, Supergirl feels like the last sane person standing between two groups of extremists with no hope of reconciliation and violence just waiting to bubble over to the surface.

That may be one of the big takeaways from this season: Supergirl has always worn its politics on its sleeve, but while in the past it has been pretty reliably liberal, it now seems to be positioning its heroes as the everyday Americans who feel drained and defeated by the constant drumbeat of political wars waged in bad faith and a shrinking middle ground.

Of course, this episode comes on the heels of March 3’s “What’s So Funny ‘Bout Truth, Justice, and the American Way?,” a loose adaptation of one of the most beloved Superman comics of the last 20 years.

Between Ben Lockwood’s (Sam Witwer) new push to stir up the anti-alien movement and the Elite’s desire to target Lockwood and his minions, Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) is concerned about the safety of the American people – both human and alien. When Lockwood organizes a rally, the aliens decide to peacefully protest. Brainiac (Jesse Rath) and J’onn (David Harewood) join the alien march while Supergirl and Dreamer (Nicole Maines) patrol to keep everyone safe. Meanwhile, James (Mehcad Brooks) picks up his camera again to cover the march for CatCo, and Hayley (April Parker Jones) assigns Alex (Chyler Leigh) a job that clashes with her beliefs.

When The Elite and Ben Lockwood stir up trouble at the rally, Supergirl is forced to take a stand.

Jonathan Bennett guest stars. Andi Armaganian directed the episode written by Rob Wright & Jess Kardos.

Supergirl airs on Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT, before episodes of Charmed on The CW. “Stand and Deliver” will debut on March 10.