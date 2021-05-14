Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow #1 Preview Released by DC

DC's Maid of Might is getting her newest solo series later this year, when the eight-issue epic Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is released by DC. The new maxiseries, which will be written by Tom King with art by Bilquis Evely and Mat Lopes, has already courted a lot of attention from fans. On Thursday, DC provided new insight into exactly what that will bring, with a seven-page preview of the new series, as well as the cover for the series' third issue.

In this first look into the new series, an alien girl seeks a mercenary for a vicious mission: her world has been destroyed and the bad guys responsible are still out there. She wants revenge! As fate would have it, Supergirl is celebrating her birthday on a planet with a red sun, so is close by when the exchange goes sideways!

In Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, Kara Zor-El has seen some epic adventures over the years, but has recently found her life without meaning or purpose. Here she is, a young woman who saw her planet destroyed and was sent to Earth to protect a baby cousin who ended up not needing her. What was it all for? Wherever she goes, people only see her through the lens of Superman’s fame. Just when Supergirl thinks she’s had enough, everything changes. An alien girl seeks her out for a vicious mission: her world has been destroyed and the bad guys responsible are still out there. She wants revenge and if Supergirl doesn’t help her, she’ll do it herself, whatever the cost. Now, a Kryptonian, a dog and an angry heartbroken child head out into space on a journey that will shake them to their very core!

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow #1 will be released on June 15th.