Supergirl’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” TV Spot Begins With An Iconic Superman Image

The next episode of Supergirl will air on Sunday, November 17 — the 27th anniversary of the release of Superman #75. That comic, “The Death of Superman” by Dan Jurgens and Brett Breeding, was one of the best-selling comics of all time and remains a cultural touchstone to this day. The story of Doomsday’s rampage through Metropolis and Superman’s sacrifice have been retold numerous times, including two animated movies (Superman: Doomsday and The Death of Superman) and a live-action blockbuster (Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice). And on Sunday night, as that comic turns 27, an ad will air for “Crisis on Infinite Earths” that pays homage to the cover of Superman #75 in a not-so-subtle way.

Over at TV Insider, you can see the full teaser, which is for the Supergirl hour of “Crisis on Infinite Earths.” It will begin airing on The CW this Sunday, along with similar TV spots for the other shows affected by the Crisis.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Superman’s torn and tattered cape, blowing in the wind and hanging on a stick or branch stuck in the ground, is an iconic image that DC has called back to numerous times even independent of the stories that directly tie into “The Death of Superman,” of which there have been many. The cover is a striking image that is devoid of the action and brutality of the other covers in the “Doomsday!” story that culminated with Superman’s death.

You can compare the two images below.

That #Supergirl teaser for #CrisisOnInfiniteEarths paying homage to the classic #Superman cover by @thedanjurgens

is everything I never knew I wanted tonight. pic.twitter.com/KewMTuex6S — Russ Burlingame (@russburlingame) November 16, 2019

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” has loomed over the Arrowverse for years. The series premiere of The Flash featured an allusion to the hero disappearing amid red skies in the year 2024. During the original comics event, red skies were a sign of doom to come to a world during the Crisis. At the end of last season, a couple of things happened: The Monitor (LaMonica Garrett), who had appeared in “Elseworlds,” reappeared and revealed that Oliver Queen was destined to die in the Crisis…and the future newspaper at STAR Labs rolled back the expected date of the Crisis from 2024 to 2019.

In the comics, Crisis on Infinite Earths centered on a battle between the combined superheroes (and even some villains) of the DC multiverse and an immortal, cosmic threat known as the Anti-Monitor. Like The Monitor, the Anti-Monitor will be played by LaMonica Garrett in the Arrowverse. As the Anti-Monitor destroys realities, he replaces their positive matter energy with antimatter, growing his own power and sphere of influence. He was eventually stopped by the sacrifices of several heroes, including The Flash and Supergirl, as well as the merging of multiple universes to save reality by becoming a single, unified timeline. Fans have long wondered whether the events of “Crisis on Infinite Earths” might bring Supergirl and even Black Lightning to Earth-1, where the rest of the series take place. The crossover will also feature guest appearances by Tom Welling as Clark Kent, Erica Durance as Lois Lane, John Wesley Shipp as the Flash of Earth-90, Johnathon Schaech as Jonah Hex, Kevin Conroy as Bruce Wayne, and Ashley Scott as The Huntress.

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” kicks off on Sunday, December 8 on Supergirl, runs through a Monday episode of Batwoman and that Tuesday’s episode of The Flash. That will be the midseason cliffhanger, as the shows go on hiatus for the holidays and return on January 14 to finish out the event with the midseason premiere of Arrow and a “special episode” of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, which launches as a midseason series this year and so will not have an episode on the air before the Crisis.