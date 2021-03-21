Superman & Lois: "The Best of Smallville Photos" Released

The CW has released photos for "The Best of Smallville", the upcoming fifth episode of Superman & Lois' first season. The episode is set to air on March 23rd. The episode will see Smallville have its first Harvest Festival since the death of Martha Kent and it's a milestone that is challenging for Clark (Tyler Hoechlin). Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) will also have her hands full dealing with her continued investigation into Morgan Edge (Adam Rayner), and as the photos reveal, may have someone else to deal with as well when Captain Luthor (Wolé Parks) comes to town.

You can check out the synopsis for the episode below.

HOME – As Smallville celebrates its first Harvest Festival since Martha’s passing, Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) is reminded what his mother meant to him and learns a lesson that will help him move past her death. Meanwhile, Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) makes a breakthrough in the investigation of Morgan Edge (Adam Rayner). Lastly, Kyle (Erik Valdez) tries to reconnect with Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui), but it seems like he might be falling back into his old ways. Dylan Walsh, Jordan Elsass, and Alex Garfin also star.

When "The Best of Smallville" airs next week, it will be the last new episode of Superman & Lois for several weeks. Due to a COVID-19 related production shutdown that occurred earlier in the series' production schedule, Supergirl will debut its sixth and final season in the Superman & Lois time slot beginning March 30th. Superman & Lois will then return on May 18th to complete its first season.

Read on for photos from the episode below.

Superman & Lois airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW. "The Best of Smallville" airs on March 23rd.