Superman & Lois "The Best of Smallville" Preview Released

The CW has released a preview for "The Best of Smallville", the upcoming fifth episode of Superman & Lois' first season. At this point in the season, the Kent family has been in Smallville for a little while and has presumably started to settle into their new normal. However, from the looks of things in the preview, things aren't exactly great for Jonathan Kent (Jordan Elsass) who is seemingly ready to just write the town off as his "Kryptonite". The preview also sees Captain Luthor (Wole Parks) encounter Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch) on his continued quest to deal with Kal-El/Superman/Clark Kent (Tyler Hoechlin) who he sees as a threat.

The episode, according to its official synopsis, will also see Smallville have its first Harvest Festival since Martha Kent's death, something that is challenging for Clark and will also see Lois continue her investigation into Morgan Edge (Adam Rayner) who definitely has questionable plans for Smallville. You can check out the episode synopsis below.

HOME – As Smallville celebrates its first Harvest Festival since Martha’s passing, Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) is reminded what his mother meant to him and learns a lesson that will help him move past her death. Meanwhile, Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) makes a breakthrough in the investigation of Morgan Edge (Adam Rayner). Lastly, Kyle (Erik Valdez) tries to reconnect with Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui), but it seems like he might be falling back into his old ways. Dylan Walsh, Jordan Elsass, and Alex Garfin also star.

When "The Best of Smallville" airs next week, it will be the last new episode of Superman & Lois for several weeks. Due to a COVID-19 related production shutdown that occurred earlier in the series' production schedule, Supergirl will debut its sixth and final season in the Superman & Lois time slot beginning March 30th. Superman & Lois will then return on May 18th to complete its first season.

Superman & Lois airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW. "The Best of Smallville" airs on March 23rd.