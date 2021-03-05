Supergirl To Temporarily Replace Superman & Lois On CW Schedule Due To Pause Caused By COVID-19

✖

The CW announced today that Superman & Lois will take a hiatus after its fifth episode airs at the end of the month, clearing a path for Supergirl to have its final season premiere while Superman & Lois's post-production team catches up following a COVID-19-related shutdown production had earlier in the production schedule. Superman & Lois will air "The Best of Smallville" on March 23, then take a break until May 18, when it will return to complete its first season. Supergirl will debut its sixth and final season on March 30 at 9 p.m., taking Superman & Lois's timeslot after The Flash.

As a result of the scheduling shuffling, The CW will release a People magazine-produced mini-documentary about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on March 25. Earlier this week, some fans noticed that Supergirl's final season wasn't listed when The CW released their spring 2021 premiere dates.

In Superman & Lois, after years of facing megalomaniacal supervillains, monsters wreaking havoc on Metropolis, and alien invaders intent on wiping out the human race, the world’s most famous superhero, The Man of Steel aka Clark Kent (Tyler Hoechlin, Teen Wolf) and comic books’ most famous journalist, Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch, Grimm), come face to face with one of their greatest challenges ever - dealing with all the stress, pressures, and complexities that come with being working parents in today’s society.

Complicating the already daunting job of raising two boys, Clark and Lois must also concern themselves with whether or not their sons Jonathan (Jordan Elsass, Little Fires Everywhere) and Jordan (Alexander Garfin, The Peanuts Movie) could inherit their father’s Kryptonian superpowers as they grow older. Returning to Smallville to handle some Kent family business, Clark and Lois are reacquainted with Lana Lang (Emmanuelle Chriqui, Entourage), a local loan officer who also happens to be Clark’s first love, and her Fire Chief husband, Kyle Cushing (Erik Valdez, Graceland). The adults aren’t the only ones rediscovering old friendships in Smallville as the Kent sons are reacquainted with Lana and Kyle’s rebellious daughter, Sarah (Inde Navarrette, Wander Darkly). Of course, there’s never a dull moment in the life of a superhero, especially with Lois’ father, General Samuel Lane (Dylan Walsh, Nip/Tuck), looking for Superman to vanquish a villain or save the day at a moment’s notice.

Meanwhile, Superman and Lois’ return to idyllic Smallville is set to be upended when a mysterious stranger (Wolé Parks, All American) enters their lives. Based on the characters from DC created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, Superman & Lois is written and executive produced by Todd Helbing (The Flash) and executive produced by Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Geoff Johns. The series is from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Superman & Lois airs at Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT, following episodes of The Flash on The CW.