Superman & Lois Recap: Here's Everything You Missed in the Season 1 Finale

After a season plenty of twists, turns, and surprises, Superman & Lois' first season concluded Tuesday night on The CW with a final showdown between Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) and his half-brother Morgan Edge/Tal-Rho (Adam Rayner) who had given himself over to the Eradicator as part of a plan to turn Earth into a new Krypton by supplanting human beings with Kryptonian consciousness. While the stakes were high, there was also a very personal element to the fight as, last week, Edge kidnapped Jordan Kent (Alex Garfin) and tried to turn him into his father, Zeta-Rho. With time running out, Superman and his allies have to find Jordan as well as stop Edge from taking over the world. Need to find out what happened in the Season 1 finale for Superman & Lois? We've got you covered. Read on for our full-spoiler recap of "Last Sons of Krypton".

Where's Jordan Lois is distraught about Jordan being missing. John Henry instructs his suit's A.I. to keep looking and not stop while Leslie Larr taunts that they will fail. Superman tells Lois that he can't find or hear Jordan anywhere. Superman goes off again looking for Jordan. Near Smallville, the Cushings show up to help Sam Lane and Sarah has questions as to why Edge would take Jordan. Lois goes to confront Leslie, but Leslie only taunts Lois. Elsewhere, Jordan -- now posessed by Zeta-Rho speaks ominously, though the posession appears to falter briefly.

Smallville in danger In Smallville, it's chaos. People are demanding answers. The Cushings decide to stay and help deal with the situation. As General Lane tries to talk to the people about things, Edge appears behind the crowd and powers up, causing people to flee in terror.

Father-Son Fight Superman flies around the world trying to find Jordan. He eventually flies up above the planet and just yells his name, hoping that Jordan will hear him and he does. Jordan calls for his dad and Clark finds him. Jordan has no idea what happened to him and suddenly is taken over by Zeta-Rho. Zeta-Rho and Superman fight while Zeta-Rho monologues, though Jordan breaks through every so often.

A plan John Henry suits up and takes on Edge, though that doesn't go particularly well and Edge is able to Eradicate a bunch of new Kryptonians. Zeta-Rho declares that the defense council has risen and takes off. Edge collects his newly Eradicated Kryptonians and leaves. Superman returns to Smallville. General Lane declares that Smallville needs to be evacuated immediately. Lois tells Clark that he can't stop this whole thing by himself. He needs their help. Lois has an idea that she can get Jordan back if she can access his memories.

The battle begins Superman flies off to find Jordan. Chrissy types up a story pushing the evacuation of Smallville. The Cushings evacuate their home. John Henry works on his suit and hammer in the Kent barn and Jonathan comes to help, bringing weapons that he "borrowed" from the DoD. General Lane shows up with an SUV full of cases. Clark returns, but hasn't found Jordan. The team goes over the plan in the barn and Jonathan offers some words of reason about how bad their odds are, and Lois gives him a weapon, telling him he isn't to use it unless he has to. Somewhere in the sky, Zeta-Rho declares it to be time and the fake Kryptonian squad flies off so Edge can power up with the X-Kryptonite at the mines. It's showtime.

Saving Jordan Superman and John Henry show up at the mines and start to fight the faux Kryptonian defense forces. They manage to knock out Jordan and John Henry speeds him away, getting him to Lois at the barn so that they can use the device on him. Lois gets to work and goes into Jordan's head while Jonathan stands guard. She ends up initially seeing Zeta-Rho's memories and goes progressively deeper, though Zeta-Rho taunts her. Jonathan gives his unconscious brother a pep talk, telling him he has to wake up. He does, but it's not Jordan. It's Zeta-Rho. Jonathan does the unthinkable and fires his weapon on his brother, but it's not enough and Jordan moves to kill Jonathan. Meanwhile, inside his head, Lois calls out for Jordan and manages to find him deep in his consciousness, sobbing having been convinced by Zeta-Rho he's weak. Lois encourages him to be strong. It works, Jordan overcomes his possession and the Kent brothers are united in a hug.

Stopping Edge Clark keeps fighting while Edge grows more powerful and soon, his reach begins to spread, attacking Smallville. Kyle starts trying to save people, rushing into a burning building while everyone tries to take cover. John Henry and Superman continue fighting, but John Henry is running out of power. They have one shot to take out Edge. In one final push, John Henry hurles the hammer while Superman restrains Edge. John Henry's suit runs out of power high above Earth and his life flashes before his eyes as he falls back to Earth. He finally saved the world, but before he falls to his death, Superman catches him and saves him. Edge is stopped and restored to himself, telling Superman that all he wanted was a family.