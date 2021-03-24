Superman & Lois: "Smells Like Teen Spirit" Preview Released

✖

The CW has released a preview for "Smells Like Teen Spirit", the sixth episode of Superman & Lois' first season. From the looks of things in the preview, the episode will pick up where this week's "The Best of Smallville" left off, with Jordan (Alexander Garfin) being ambushed by a now-powered classmate. However, that's not the only issue in play as the preview also shows Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) apparently discovering something sinister going on with Morgan Edge (Adam Rayner) and his plans for the mines.

You can check out the preview for yourself below.

While there appears to be a lot going on in "Smells Like Teen Spirit", fans will have a considerable wait for it. The episode does not air until Tuesday, May 18th. Next week on March 30th, Supergirl's sixth and final season will debut in Superman & Lois' time slot. Due to a COVID-19 related shutdown in Superman & Lois' production earlier in the schedule, the series will need to go on a brief hiatus to catch up. Tulloch herself explained the hiatus to fans on social media Tuesday.

"We had a COVID-related shutdown and luckily everyone is fine and healthy and back to work, but it put us too behind on episodes to continue airing them without a break and now we are playing catch up," Tulloch wrote.

As for Supergirl, The CW released a trailer for the show's final season on Tuesday as well, revealing a high-stakes showdown between Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and Lex Luthor (Jon Cryer). You can check out the synopsis for that show's season premiere, "Rebirth", below.

"SEASON PREMIERE – As Brainiac (Jesse Rath) lays close to death after trying to stop Lex (Jon Cryer), Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and team soar in to save him, engaging in an epic battle with Gamenmae (guest star Cara Buono). After beating Leviathan, Supergirl turns her attention to Lex (Jon Cryer) who has used the Obsidian platform to brainwash half the world to love him and follow him at all costs, no matter what horrible things he does. Knowing how dangerous this makes her brother, Lena (Katie McGrath) enlists the entire team – Alex (Chyler Leigh), J’onn (David Harewood), Dreamer (Nicole Maines), Kelly (Azie Tesfai), and Brainiac – to help, but Supergirl realizes that the only way to truly stop Lex is to sacrifice herself. Jesse Warn directed the episode with story by Robert Rovner & Jessica Queller and teleplay by Jay Faerber & Jess Kardos."

Superman & Lois will return on May 18th.