Superman: Legacy's James Gunn Reveals Disappointing Costume Update

Even though pre-production on Superman: Legacy continues moving right along, James Gunn has a bit of a disappointing update for those hoping to see the new costume that will be worn by the Man of Steel in DC Studios' upcoming reimagining. According to Gunn, it's still going to be quite some time before movie-goers get the first glimpse at the first costume worn by the Last Son of Krypton within the DC Universe. In fact, the filmmaker has officially ruled out any reveals prior to the beginning of principal photography next year.

When asked what the odds of seeing a costume are by a fan, Gunn said the chances are "zero-point-zero," shutting down any such notion a costume reveal would happen between now and next March.

By the time Legacy starts, Superman (David Corenswet) will be a hero, one of many, that have already been publicly revealed in the new DC Universe.

"It's not an origin story," DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran previously explained to reporters when asked about the film. "It focuses on Superman balancing his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing. Superman represents truth, justice, and the American way. He has kindness in a world that thinks of kindness as old fashioned."

Superman: Legacy tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned." Along with David Corenswet's Clark Kent and Rachel Brosnahan's Lois Lane, the cast includes Nathan Fillion as the Guy Gardner Green Lantern, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Anthony Carrigan as the mass-shifting Metamorpho, and María Gabriela de Faría as The Authority's The Engineer.

The DC Universe officially kicks off with Creature Commandos, which has yet to set a release date, and Superman: Legacy, which enters theaters July 11, 2025.

