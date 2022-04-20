Superman & Lois: Alex Garfin Reveals Which DC Villain He’d Like to Fight

This season on The CW’s Superman & Lois has seen Alex Garfin’s Jordan Kent stepping up a bit more as a hero. Seemingly the only one of the two Kent twins to have superpowers (without the aid of X-K at least), Season 2 of the series hasn’t necessarily seen Jordan suit up per se, but he’s certainly used his powers a bit more, especially with Superman in the Inverse World. But while Jordan isn’t necessarily a full-on hero yet, Garfin definitely has ideas as to what major DC villains he’d like to see his character take on. The actor told Looper that he’d love to see Jordan face off against the Joker on Superman & Lois.

“You know what? I would love to see him fight the Joker, even though … I know he is a Batman villain, but it’s in the DC world. It would be so much fun to fight the Joker,” Garfin said. “Yeah, we’re going to get Joaquin Phoenix [to] come on [The] CW. If we can get Joaquin Phoenix, then I think we’re in a good place.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

While it’s not likely that we’ll get to see Jordan face off with the Joker, next week’s episode will take viewers into the Inverse World where they’ll get to see the Bizarro version of Jordan. Garfin said that he said would be interesting and also noted that Jordan Elsass, who plays Jonathan Kent, himself really enjoyed playing Jon-El.

“It would be interesting playing a completely different person, [the same] person, but grown up differently in that Bizarro world,” Garfin said. “I think Jordan Elsass loved playing Jon-El. I know his favorite actor [was] Heath Ledger, [and Elsass] idolizes his performance in The Dark Knight. [Elsass] getting to play a villain was something I really enjoyed seeing because he really enjoyed it.”

“ELAT YRANOITUAC A — Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) races through the portal after Ally Allston (guest star Rya Kihlstedt), but when he arrives on the other side, he discovers everything on this parallel earth is… bizarre. Navigating his way through deceivingly familiar faces and landscapes, Superman goes on one wild ride in his fight to stop Ally from merging. Elizabeth Tulloch, Jordan Elsass, Alex Garfin, Sofia Hasmik, Dylan Walsh, and Emmanuelle Chriqui also star. The episode was directed by Louis Milito and written by Brent Fletcher & Todd Helbing.”

Superman & Lois airs on Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW, before episodes of Naomi. “Bizarros in a Bizarro World” will air on April 26th.