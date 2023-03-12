Superman & Lois Star Elizabeth Tulloch Praises New Jonathan Kent Actor Ahead of Season 3 Premiere

The cast of The CW's Superman & Lois endured a bit of a shake up last year when, less than two months after the Season 2 finale of the series, Jonathan Kent actor Jordan Elsass departed the series, notifying Warner Bros. Television that he would not be returning to the series. Australian actor Michael Bishop was cast in the role a few weeks later and ahead of the Season 3 premiere, Superman & Lois star Elizabeth Tulloch has nothing but praise for Bishop. Speaking during a recent press roundtable (via Looper), Tulloch spoke about the great chemistry Bishop had almost immediately.

"It was a bit of a whirlwind because it had all happened really fast, and we had all just gotten back to Vancouver ourselves for the beginning, and then we got the news, and it was a little bit shocking for everyone," Tulloch said. "But Michael was amazing, and he actually, he flew up here from Australia and had a return ticket to Australia, and then he got it, and he just kind of stayed."

"I think when we had chemistry reads with him, five days later, he was on set filming, so it was fast, and he just took it like a champ, and we rolled with it, and I think people will really like him," she added. "He's a great actor, and he's a lovely person."

What can we expect from the third season of Superman & Lois?

Here's how The CW describes Season 3 of Superman & Lois: "Season three of SUPERMAN & LOIS opens weeks after Superman's blowout defeat of Ally Allston. Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) and Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) are now working at the Smallville Gazette together and enjoying small town life. But the Kents' romantic bliss only shines a light on how isolating "the secret" can be, as Chrissy (Sofia Hasmik) struggles to balance a new love interest and her friendship with Lois. However, Lois' own work-life balance is put to the test when an undercover assignment reveals a deadly foe that promises to change the Kent family forever. Superman would move heaven and earth for his family, but with a villain this merciless, even that might not be enough."

"Meanwhile, the Kent boys find themselves being pulled in opposite directions as Jordan (Alex Garfin) discovers what a superhero-identity really means and Jonathan (Michael Bishop) searches for purpose beyond the football field. Amid all this upheaval, John Henry (Wolé Parks) is haunted by his doppelgänger's past, leading to dangerous consequences for him and Natalie (Tayler Buck). Lana Lang (Emmanuelle Chriqui) and Kyle (Erik Valdez) redefine their family post-separation, while Sarah (Inde Navarrette) explores what the future holds for her and Jordan now that she knows the truth about his powers. Having learned the hard way that no one else can be trusted to work with Superman, General Samuel Lane (Dylan Walsh) reclaims his post at the Department of Defense, only to face his own conflict in working with his grandson, Jordan."

Superman & Lois returns for Season 3 on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at 8/7c on The CW.