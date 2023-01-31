DC Studios CEOs Tease Superman & Lois' Future Amid DCU Changes

Superman & Lois' story may not be over just yet on The CW. As part of the press event during revealing the initial development slate for DC Studios, co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran addressed the Arrowverse-adjacent series' future, revealing that series is expected to continue for "one or two more seasons," with Gunn noting the show's popularity as a reason for why it's likely to continue even with the changes at the network.

"It's a show everybody likes, so it's going to keep going for a little bit," Gunn said.

The fate of Superman & Lois has been top of mind for many DC fans in recent weeks as the series approaches its Season 3 debut on March 14th. Nexstar Media Group acquired The CW late last year and since then, there have been several changes to the network, including changes to programming. As it currently stands, Superman & Lois is one of the last remaining DC series on the network, along with Gotham Knights, which will debut its first season on March 14th as well. The Flash, the final remaining Arrowverse series, will debut its ninth and final season February 8th.

What can we expect from the third season of Superman & Lois?

Here's how The CW describes Season 3 of Superman & Lois: "Season three of SUPERMAN & LOIS opens weeks after Superman's blowout defeat of Ally Allston. Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) and Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) are now working at the Smallville Gazette together and enjoying small town life. But the Kents' romantic bliss only shines a light on how isolating "the secret" can be, as Chrissy (Sofia Hasmik) struggles to balance a new love interest and her friendship with Lois. However, Lois' own work-life balance is put to the test when an undercover assignment reveals a deadly foe that promises to change the Kent family forever. Superman would move heaven and earth for his family, but with a villain this merciless, even that might not be enough."

"Meanwhile, the Kent boys find themselves being pulled in opposite directions as Jordan (Alex Garfin) discovers what a superhero-identity really means and Jonathan (Michael Bishop) searches for purpose beyond the football field. Amid all this upheaval, John Henry (Wolé Parks) is haunted by his doppelgänger's past, leading to dangerous consequences for him and Natalie (Tayler Buck). Lana Lang (Emmanuelle Chriqui) and Kyle (Erik Valdez) redefine their family post-separation, while Sarah (Inde Navarrette) explores what the future holds for her and Jordan now that she knows the truth about his powers. Having learned the hard way that no one else can be trusted to work with Superman, General Samuel Lane (Dylan Walsh) reclaims his post at the Department of Defense, only to face his own conflict in working with his grandson, Jordan."

Superman & Lois returns for Season 3 on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at 8/7c on The CW.