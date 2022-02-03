Superman & Lois: “Girl…You’ll Be A Woman, Soon” Synopsis Released

The CW has released the official synopsis for “Girl…You’ll Be A Woman, Soon,” the February 22 episode of Superman & Lois. I. the episode, Sarah (Inde Navarette) is looking to celebrate her quinceañera when things start to go sideways. Shocker, we know. The episode picks up where Tuesday’s left off, with John Henry Irons (Wole Parks) in the hospital following his battle with Bizarro. Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) is blaming himself, while Lois continues to deal with the fallout of her sister’s cult activity, and the mess it’s making of her professional reputation, and the newspaper’s.

The episode’s title is a reference to “Girl, You’ll Be a Woman Soon,” a 1967 song written and performed by Neil Diamond. It was a top-10 hit upon release, but got a resurgence of popularity among younger listeners in the 1990s when Quentin Tarantino included a cover (by rock band Urge Overkill) on the soundtrack for his 1994 film Pulp Fiction.

You can see the official synopsis below.

THINGS TAKE A TURN ON SARAH’S (INDE NAVARETTE) BIG DAY – Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui), Kyle (Erik Valdez) and Sarah (Inde Navarette) prepare for Sarah’s quinceañera, but things don’t end up going as smoothly as they had hoped. Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) finds himself struggling with feelings of guilt about what happened to John Irons (Wole Parks) and Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) worries that she might have been wrong about Ally (guest star Rya Kihlstedt). Meanwhile, Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) learns that Ret. General Samuel Lane (Dylan Walsh) is planning to train Jordan (Alex Garfin). Lastly, Chrissy (Sofia Hasmik) goes searching for the truth about Lois. Tayler Buck also stars. The episode was directed by Diana Valentine and written by Rina Mimoun & Adam Mallinger.

Superman & Lois has been a big success story for The CW, regularly joining Walker at the top of the network’s ratings charts. That’s good news, since reliable favorite Supernatural ended last season. Today, The CW picked up The Winchesters, a Supernatural prequel series produced and narrated by Jensen Ackles. There is no word yet on renewals of existing shows, although it’s likely at least some of them will come soon, and Superman & Lois seems a safe bet.

Superman & Lois airs on Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW, followed by episodes of Naomi. “Girl…You’ll Be a Woman, Soon” will debut on February 22.