Superman & Lois Star Wants a Supergirl Crossover

Superman & Lois star Tyler Hoechlin wants to reunite with his onscreen cousin and her supporting cast, almost as much as the fans want it. Hoechlin told ComicBook during an interview last week that “hopefully, we’ll be that lucky” to get members of the Supergirl cast to come to Smallville and bring the Arrowverse crossover energy that fans are craving. The series, so far, has tied in with Arrow‘s John Diggle (David Ramsey), and in tomorrow’s episode, Jenna Dewan will return to reprise her role as Lucy Lane, Lois’s sister. That part, like Hoechlin’s Superman, originated on Supergirl.

Saying they’re “just great people,” Hoechlin said that he would love to get the Supergirl cast on Superman & Lois or, failing that, at least grab a coffee with them.

“I’m such great friends with all those people. We obviously, especially with COVID these last two years, have not been able to see each other as much as we would like to, but they’re just such great people,” Hoechlin told ComicBook. “Having them around in any capacity is always great. So if we can find a way to make that work, that’d be awesome. It’s just a treat to be able to share the stage with them, or share a coffee with them. It’s all the same to me. We have a really great time together. So hopefully, we’ll be that lucky.”

Supergirl ran for six seasons, one on CBS and five on The CW, before it ended in November. The series starred Melissa Benoist as Supergirl, Chyler Leigh as her adoptive sister Alex Danvers, Katie McGrath as Lena Luthor, and David Harewood as J’Onn J’Onzz, among others. Since its end coincided with the launch of Superman & Lois, and since the new series has had so few ties to the larger Arrowverse, fans have questioned whether anybody from Supergirl will ever find their way onto the series. Of course, even with the relatively minimal ties already explored, there is little question that Supergirl and the other Arrowverse shows are canon to Superman & Lois.

Superman & Lois airs on Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW, followed by episodes of Naomi.