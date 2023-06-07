Superman & Lois: Tayler Buck on How "Complications" Impacts Nat's Relationship With John Henry

Superman & Lois is well into its third season on The CW and it's a season that has, thus far, put all of its characters through the wringer. Lois and the Kents are dealing with her breast cancer diagnosis, there's the Bruno Mannheim of it all, and even for the teens there's no shortage of drama and challenges to face. For Natalie Irons, played by Tayler Buck, things are especially complicated. She's not only coming into her own as a hero, but she's also falling in love for the first time — and her love interest happens to be Bruno Mannheim's son, Matteo, a situation that's led to some tense situations all around, especially for Nat and her father, John Henry. Now, speaking with ComicBook.com, Buck is discussing her character's relationship with her father and how the events of this week's "Complications" may just have a positive impact on both father and daughter.

Warning: spoilers for this week's episode of Superman & Lois beyond this point.

Heading into the episode, Buck told ComicBook.com that everything Nat is going through is "insane" and noted that even though she's close to her father, everything that's been going on has seen the pair clashing as she deals with so much at the age of just 15.

"What a tough time to go through so much at such a young age. And it's insane really. I mean, Used to say that I think the producers just like to see my cry, just because of what they put Nat through, everything she gets herself into and all the emotional sort of aspects of that," Buck said.

She continued, "It's hard enough just going through being a teenager and growing up and trying to find yourself and doing that while also being from a different planet and having a dad who is in with Superman and he's a superhero himself and then suddenly she's a superhero. And now she is having her first love. And to sort of have that ripped away from her almost when it's a new experience for her, and to simultaneously have to deal with the fact that her boyfriend's dad is trying to murder her father, it's a lot to deal with at 15. So of course, it's going to put some stress on her and John Henry's relationship. She's trying to do the best she can with what she's given. And of course, he's trying to protect his daughter. And you can't fault either of them really, but it's a little bit ... They're clashing."

That clash somewhat comes to a head this week when Nat decides to reach back out to Matteo. Last week's episode saw Matteo involve himself in his parents' world in a sense, when he snuck what was believed to be a cure for his mother's cancer into the government facility where she was being held for her crimes, allowing her to break out. John Henry sees Matteo's actions as that of an accomplice, but Nat sees things a little differently.

"I think everything is quite circumstantial and the fact that she's able to understand that there are reasons behind what Mateo's doing," Buck said. "He's also trying to protect his family. It's a sort of messed up parallel in a way because both of them want to just protect their family and were thrown into the middle of a war, basically unknowingly being on different sides the whole time. I think it's important for her to be able to empathize with him and not jump into just a sort of defensive attitude. And I think that just reiterates the person that we know she is, just a very loving and caring person and regardless of everything, wanting to make sure that people are okay, just wanting to make sure they have people there for that."

Unfortunately, the cure doesn't end up working for Matteo's mother and the episode ends with Peia's death — and, to an extent, Nat's display of compassion for Matteo impacting John Henry as well. For Buck, it seems like a turning point with positive impact on the father-daughter relationship, as well as illustrates how Nat is coming into her own.

"I think it'll impact it in a positive way. I mean, not everything is black and white. Not everything is right and wrong," Buck said. "And being able to empathize with, for lack of a better word, the villain, because that's what he is, I think teaches her father in a way. It's not so black and white. You can feel for people and hope that they're okay while knowing that they're on a different side than you. And so, I think it almost in a way shows him that she's growing up and she is coming into her own and becoming this strong empathetic girl."

Superman & Lois airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW.