Superman & Lois: “Tried and True” Synopsis Released

The CW has released the synopsis for “Tried and True”, the upcoming sixth episode of Superman & Lois‘ second season. The episode is scheduled to air on March 1st. The episode sounds like it will find nearly all of the series’ major players in tense situations which is no surprise considering the events of recent episodes. Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) has been dealing with the cult her sister, Lucy (Jenna Dewan) is in, Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui) has been dealing with the darker side of politics, and Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) has had his own issues with the military. Now, however, those things seem to come to a head, for everyone.

Per the synopsis, Lois and Chrissy (Sofia Hasmik) are going deeper with the cult, while Lana and Sarah (Inde Navarrette) have to deal with the fallout of her quinceañera —something that sees like it might be connected to the tease of Kyle’s (Erik Valdez) infidelity we got in the most recent episode. There’s a lot going on for everyone and you can check out the synopsis for yourself below.

“AMY JO JOHNSON (“FELICITY”) DIRECTS – Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) tells Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) that she and Chrissy (Sofia Hasmik) plan to do a deeper dive into the Inverse Society and Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui) and Sarah (Inde Navarrette) try to comfort each other after the fallout at Sarah’s quinceañera. Meanwhile, Jordan (Alex Garfin) notices something suspicious in Jonathan’s (Jordan Elsass) book bag. Lastly, Lt. Mitch Anderson (guest star Ian Bohen “Teen Wolf”) finds himself under fire for the deterioration of the department of defense’s relationship with Superman. Dylan Walsh, Erik Valdez, Wole Parks, Tayler Buck also star. The episode was directed by Amy Jo Johnson and written by Max Kronick and Patrick Barton Leahy.”

The episode is directed by former Power Rangers star Amy Jo Johnson who previously shared her excitement about the episode on social media last year.

“I’m buzzing with gratitude,” Johnson wrote. “Thank you @cwsupermanlois @WBHomeEnt @GBerlanti for letting this scrappy indie filmmaker direct with such a beautiful well-oiled machine (team). The support as I learn the curve has been incredible! #supermanandlois”.

Superman & Lois airs on Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW, followed by episodes of Naomi. “Tried “and True will debut on March 1st.