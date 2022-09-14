Superman & Lois: Tyler Hoechlin's New Super Suit Revealed

The CW has officially begun production on the third season of Superman & Lois and every thing will definitely look a lot different. Jordan Elsass, who played Jonathan Kent for the first two seasons, exited the series due to reasons unknown and has already been recast by the network. Michael Bishop will take over the role for season three, with fans eager to see what happens next. The recasting doesn't appear to be the only major change on the series. Newly released set photos have shown that Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) will be getting a new costume for the new season.

Set photos show the Man of Steel standing in the street with a slightly new costume. The costume looks like it's a darker blue than before and it even has a new emblem that is attached to the suit instead of ironed on. Superman's emblem resembles the logo for the series and is a much welcome addition to the costume. You can check out the new costume here.

Superman & Lois' place in the Arrowverse became a big topic during its second season. The Season 2 finale revealed Superman & Lois takes place on a different Earth in the multiverse, and not the same Earth that The Flash and other Arrowverse shows exist in. According to Superman & Lois showrunner Todd Helbing, the Arrowverse crossover as we once knew it may be a thing of the past.

"We're on a different planet, a different Earth. The Superman that you saw in all the crossovers is not the same as the Superman on our planet," Helbing told Collider. "It's clearly a doppelganger. Part of how this all folds in the big picture with DC is ultimately a DC decision. I'm sure there'll be more clarity in the future, but as of now, we're a different Earth in the DC Universe."

Helbing also said that beyond the different realities of it all, the Arrowverse just isn't the same anymore, which changes how crossovers could even exist now.

"That version of what we did is probably [done] because we don't have all of those characters anymore," he said. "[From] those shows, all the actors are going to go on and do different projects, or life is going to make them busy. It's hard to speculate other than they're still comic book shows. There are guests in comic book shows all the time. I don't know if we'll have exactly the same thing — it's hard to perceive [what could happen in] the superhero genre."

What do your think about the new costume? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!