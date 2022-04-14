Warner Bros. Discovery Reportedly Believes Superman Needs to Be Revitalized After Being Left to Languish

Warner Bros. Discovery thinks that Superman needs to be revitalized after “being left to languish.” These details come from a Variety report that indicates that there’s going to be some moving and shuffling over at DC Comics. In an effort to get on the same page, the company is looking for ways to get one of their most marketable heroes back into the game. It’s been a long time since audiences have seen the Man of Steel in live-action. Some of that is because of their stuffed slate, but other onlookers believe it has more to do with the responses to recent movies featuring The Man of Tomorrow.

Henry Cavill has been adamant that he would entertain any conversations Warner Bros. Discovery would like to have. But, they may be thinking of going in a different direction entirely. It’s hard to say. THR previously interviewed him about putting the tights back on and he had some thoughts. It seems like the door is always open for The Witcher star.

“There is still a lot of storytelling for me to do as a Superman, and I would absolutely love the opportunity,” Cavill told the outlet. “The killing of Zod gave a reason for the character never to kill again. Superman falling to the ground and screaming afterward — I don’t think that was originally in the script, but I wanted to show the pain he had. I did far more emotional takes they didn’t choose; tears were happening.”

“He just killed the last remaining member of his species. That’s the choice he made in that moment, and he’ll never do that again,” he added. “There’s an opportunity for growth after that, to explore the psyche of Superman as a deep, seemingly invulnerable god-like being but with real feeling on the inside. As I always say, ‘The cape is still in the closet.’”

Other parties have made other pitches to the Man of Steel star. In fact, Stephen Colbert asked Cavill about bringing back the red trunks when he appeared on his late night show earlier this year.

“It was a bit of a hangover from the strongman of the ’20s, or something. And I thought that, actually, it had potential to work. I mean, maybe not exactly those ones,” The Witcher star joked. “I really loved my suit, I thought it was pretty cool. However, if it were to happen again, I would definitely be open to the idea of adding the trunks in some way, shape or form.”

