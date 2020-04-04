Swamp Thing Behind-the-Scenes Video Shows Better Look at Planned Season 2 Villain Before Cancellation

Prior to its unceremonious cancellation just five days after its premiere, the Swamp Thing writer’s room had plenty of plans for a sophomore outing. As the ending of the 10-episode season led on, the second season was supposed to introduce a live-action version of Floronic Man to the world of DC Universe. The long-time Swamp Thing nemesis can now be seen in a behind-the-scenes clip that’s surfaced online, touting some spectacular practical effects work as Swamp Thing’s Kevin Durand walks around set in a practical suit.

‘Swamp Thing’ Actor Kevin Durand as Floronic Man :c pic.twitter.com/KJgQ5sdlc2 — Emre Kaya (@Vullein) April 3, 2020

Swamp Thing writer Gary Dauberman teased last November that should the show have gone forward, it would have dealt with the “more twisted horror” tales found in some of the character’s darker comics titles.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Season One is very much like a movie in that it has a beginning, middle, and end, and is one story told over the course of 10 episodes and what I liked a lot about the comics is that there’s like werewolf in a hospital and things like that, so we would have had episodes like an anthology with standalone stories,” Dauberman shared with ComicBookMovie at the time. “The swamp is very much the kitchen sink of supernatural terror and, as you know, you can go into different subgenres of horror with that and I was really looking forward to exploring that in Season Two and getting into some of the more twisted horror tales from the later comics. It just would have got weirder. For people who don’t know the character, Season One was telling people what Swamp Thing was all about but Season Two was going to be more about getting into the deeper, twisted, weirder, and gross ideas.”

At one point, it was said the main Swamp Thing series was set to run at least three seasons and could lead to spinoffs or even a Justice League Dark team-up on the Warner Brothers-owned streaming service. Those plans all fell apart, of course, after Swamp Thing was canceled after Warner Brothers decided to spend the money elsewhere. Earlier on, there had been rumors the studio lost out on tax breaks from the North Carolina Film Office, though it’s said that had little to no effect on the show getting cut.

Swamp Thing is now streaming on DC Universe.