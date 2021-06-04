Sweet Tooth Season 1 Is Now Streaming on Netflix

✖

It's officially Friday, June 4 and that means the first season of Netflix's Sweet Tooth adaptation is now streaming worldwide! Based on the comic book by Jeff Lemiere, the series stars Christian Convery as Gus, a deer-human hybrid boy that is forced to navigate a world still recovering from collapse due to a virus (yes, the producers are worried you might hear that and bail). After living safely in his forest home for a decade Gus seeks out a new adventure across the ruins of America, accompanied by a grizzled veteran of the post-apocalypse in the form of Tommy Jeppered (Nonso Anozie). You can watch all eight episodes of the series right now!

In my review I called the series "The show of the summer" and gave it a perfect 5 out of 5 rating. To sum it up: "Sweet Tooth the comic was a frequent bummer with the pratfalls of its characters, and the TV series leans into that in the best way by delivering tension that stems from their decisions and not the random chance of a world infected by a pandemic. To that end, Convery embodies optimism, curiosity, and naivety (trademarks of Gus in the comics) in a soulful performance that might have you convinced his antlers are real."

We caught up with the comic's creator Jeff Lemiere ahead of the show's premiere where he revealed to us the thing that he's happy to see the TV show expand on from the comic book's story.

"I can definitely say the thing I love that they did was, I always loved Doctor Singh. That character, when I was working on the book, was always my favorites to go to offer a different perspective on the world," Lemire said. "And I start Singh at a place where he's already involved with experimenting on hybrids and whatnot, and the brilliant thing that Jim (Mickle) and Beth (Schwartz) did was, we get to see that origin story. We get to see him before he gets to that point. I wish I had done that. I wish I built that back story in a bit more, because seeing it on screen now is just so special, the way that it comes to life and humanizes that character in a really great way. So, I love that for sure."

Sweet Tooth also stars Adeel Akhtar as Dr. Aditya Singh, Aliza Vellani as Rani Singh, Stefania LaVie Owen as Bear, Dania Ramirez as Aimee Eden, Neil Sandilands as General Abbot, Will Forte as Father, and James Brolin as Narrator.