New Sweet Tooth Trailer Released by Netflix and DC

One of the most popular comics to come out of DC's Vertigo imprint is finally making its way to the screen. Netflix is bringing Sweet Tooth to life this summer, with an eight-episode first season based on Jeff Lemire's beloved comics series set to debut on the streaming service in June. With Netflix putting some money behind the series, and Avengers star Robert Downey Jr. producing, fans have been anxious to see how Sweet Tooth turns out. On Monday morning, we got a little preview of what's to come.

Netflix started the week off with the release of the full trailer for Sweet Tooth, showing off the bright and elaborate world of the new series. Judging by the little bit of footage we've seen so far, fans of the comic are going to be all-in on the TV project. You can take a look at the trailer at the top of the page!

Sweet Tooth stars Christian Convery as Gus, Nonso Anozie as Tommy Jepperd, Adeel Akhtar as Dr. Aditya Singh, Aliza Vellani as Rani Singh, Stefania LaVie Owen as Bear, Dania Ramirez as Aimee Eden, Neil Sandilands as General Abbot, Will Forte as Father, and James Brolin as Narrator.

Jim Mickie serves as co-showrunner, in addition to his roles as writer, director, and executive producer. Beth Schwartz is the other co-showrunner and also serves as writer and executive producer. Other executive producers include Susan Downey, Robert Downey Jr., Amanda Burrell, and Linda Moran.

Here's the show's full synopsis:

"Ten years ago The Great Crumble wreaked havoc on the world and led to the mysterious emergence of hybrids — babies born part human, part animal. Unsure if hybrids are the cause or result of the virus, many humans fear and hunt them. After a decade of living safely in his secluded forest home, a sheltered hybrid deer-boy named Gus (Christian Convery) unexpectedly befriends a wandering loner named Jepperd (Nonso Anozie). Together they set out on an extraordinary adventure across what’s left of America in search of answers— about Gus' origins, Jepperd's past, and the true meaning of home. But their story is full of unexpected allies and enemies, and Gus quickly learns the lush, dangerous world outside the forest is more complex than he ever could have imagined."

What do you think of the trailer for Sweet Tooth? Will you be checking out the new series? Let us know in the comments!

The first season of Sweet Tooth will be release on Netflix on June 4th.