Taika Waititi Has Already Filmed His Scenes For The Suicide Squad

Thor: Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi is a busy man. His latest film, Jojo Rabbit, recently hit theaters, the upcoming Thor film looms, he directed the season finale of The Mandalorian for Disney+, he’s taking on an adaptation of the documentary Next Goal Wins, and on top of that he’s also appearing in James Gunn‘s The Suicide Squad. It’s a lot by any standard, but when it comes to that epic to-do list, Waititi can at least check one item off. The actor and filmmaker has already filmed his scene for The Suicide Squad.

On Sunday, Gunn posted a question box to his Instagram Story asking, “hey what’s up?” As a result, fans started asking him various questions about his life and work and among those questions was one about when Waititi would be on set for The Suicide Squad. Perhaps to some fan surprise, the director answered that Waititi had already filmed his scenes.

Not a lot is known about The Suicide Squad at this point. Gunn has kept things pretty close to the vest when it comes to characters and other details of the film. The most that has been revealed thus far is the full cast list for the upcoming film with Gunn commenting on Twitter at the time that he wasn’t sure if he would officially release character information for a while.

“Some characters will get out. Some already have (although some reported on, including from reputable sources, have been very wrong,)” Gunn wrote. “But, in all honesty, I don’t know if we’ll officially release character info for a long long while to come.”

In addition to information about Waititi having finished his scenes for The Suicide Squad, Gunn also revealed that Harley Quinn actress Margot Robbie has filmed some of her scenes, but not all of them. Robbie recently told Variety that Gunn’s film will have a hilarious tone, promising fans they’ll be laughing a lot.

“He’s right… You’re going to be laughing a lot,” Robbie said of a previous Joel Kinnaman comment. “It’s going to be good is all I can say for now. It’s going to be very, very good.”

The Suicide Squad releases on August 6, 2021. Joker is in theaters right now. Upcoming DC Movies include Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, The Batman on June 25, 2021, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.