Teen Titans Go!-DC Super Hero Girls exclusive clip

✖

Warner Bros. Animation has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive first look at Teen Titans Go!/DC Super Hero Girls: Mayhem in the Multiverse, a feature film coming on May 24 from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, and headed to Cartoon Network on May 28. In the clip, which you can see above, the Teen Titans come face to face with the Control Freak, who takes over their television and attempts to subject the team to his nefarious plan. Filled with meta humor, the team even poke a little fun at Titans, with Robin suggesting that the Control Freak is going to "try to twist us into a dark, gritty show aimed at adult audiences," and Raven quipping back, "That's been done. So gritty."

In the special, the Teen Titans and DC Super Hero Girls will reunite (after their previous crossovers, which were really just episodes of Teen Titans Go!, not whole movies) to combat Lex Luthor and his unified gang of DC supervillains.

The all-new, feature-length animated TV movie event from Warner Bros. Animation promises action, adventure, plenty of hilarious moments and will be available from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment on Blu-ray Combo Pack (USA $24.98 SRP; Canada $29.98 SRP), DVD (USA $19.98 SRP; Canada $24.98 SRP) and Digital starting May 24, 2022. Fans can also catch the movie event on Cartoon Network premiering Saturday, May 28 and then on HBO Max beginning June 28.

"The undeniable success of Teen Titans Go!, with its signature blend of action and subversive Super Hero humor, is a testament to the phenomenal work of executive producer Pete Michail and the show team," said Sam Register, President, Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios, when the film (and a season 8 renewal for the show) was announced back in February. "Seven seasons, one theatrical feature film, multiple specials, celebrity cameos, and no end in sight, this show has carved out its own lane in the acclaimed legacy established by the original Teen Titans animated series."



You can read the official synopsis for Teen Titans Go! & DC Super Hero Girls: Mayhem in the Multiverse below.

With the help of an ancient Kryptonian power, Lex Luthor unites the world's Super-Villains to capture all of Earth's Super Heroes, until ... only the DC Super Hero Girls are left to stop the Legion of Doom. Our heroes must cross dimensions to rescue their fellow Super Heroes from the Phantom Zone, but a fortuitous wrong turn leads them to Titans Tower – where they find much-needed allies in the Teen Titans. The young Super Heroes discover their combined strength – and usual comic relief – are essential to save the day in this blockbuster event!

Episodes of Teen Titans Go! and DC Super Hero Girls will be included as bonus content on the Blu-ray and DVD.

The cast of Teen Titans Go! & DC Super Hero Girls: Mayhem in the Multiverse features a Who's Who of the voice acting community, including Kimberly Brooks (He-Man and the Masters of the Universe) as Bumblebee, Greg Cipes (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) as Beast Boy, Keith Ferguson (Foster's Home for Imaginary Friends) as Batman, Will Friedle (Batman Beyond, Kim Possible) as Lex Luthor & Aquaman, Grey Griffin (Scooby-Doo franchise) as Wonder Woman, Young Diana, & Giganta, Phil LaMarr (Samurai Jack) as The Flash, Hawkman, Green Lantern/John Stewart, Scott Menville (Stretch Armstrong & the Flex Fighters) as Robin, Max Mittleman (ThunderCats Roar) as Superman, Jessica McKenna (Star Trek: Lower Decks) as Aqualad, Khary Payton (The Walking Dead) as Cyborg, Alexander Polinsky (Blaze and the Monster Machines, Charles in Charge) as Control Freak, Missi Pyle (Galaxy Quest, Josie and the Pussycats) as Cythonna & Speaker of Nations, Tara Strong (Loki, Ben 10, Unikitty!) as Raven & Harley Quinn, Nicole Sullivan (Family Guy, Black-ish) as Supergirl, Cree Summer (Rugrats, Better Things) as Catwoman & Hippolyta, Fred Tatasciore (Family Guy) as Jor El & Solomon Grundy, Myrna Velasco (Star Wars: Resistance) as Green Lantern Jessica Cruz, Kari Wahlgren (Rick and Morty) as Star Sapphire & Zatanna, and Hynden Walch (Groundhog Day) as Starfire.

Teen Titans Go! & DC Super Hero Girls: Mayhem in the Multiverse is directed by Matt Peters (Injustice, Justice League Dark: Apokolips War) and Katie Rice (Animaniacs) from a script by Jase Ricci (Tangled: The Series). Producers are Jeff Curtis and James Ricci. Supervising Producer is James Tucker (The Death and Return of Superman). Executive Producer is Sam Register.