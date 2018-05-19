‘Teen Titans Go!’ Declares Deadpool Is Just A Ripoff Of Deathstroke

If you end up watching Teen Titans GO To The Movies, just remember that Deadpool doesn’t hold a candle to Deathstroke.

Granted, that bit of news comes from Deathstroke himself, so it might be just a little bias. It doesn’t make it any less true though, and the lethal Teen Titans villain makes a compelling case for why he is indeed the best. in a trailer for the film.

“Let me tell ya a little something about Deadpool. My name is Slade Wilson. His name is Wade Wilson. My costume, like…rocks…and his….is just a copy.” Hard to argue with that right? You could of course, just don’t say anything disagreeable until you’re out of earshot…though he’s probably watching you from a rooftop anyway so you know what? Go nuts!

Deathstroke also brings up the matter of his opposition, which includes one of the more beloved teams in DC history, the Teen Titans (and later, the Titans).

“I fight a whole team of Teen Titans and he fights ONE angry dude. I’m like WAAAY cooler in every way. Deadpool might have a sequel but remember, he’s just a ripoff of me. It’s time to DRAIN THE POOL.”

Turns out Slade is a master at marketing too! Drain the Pool is genius, and if Slade were running for Mayor or something he’d be a shoe-in with a campaign like that.

Don’t think he’s pointing all these differences out to undermine Deadpool’s upcoming sequel though, as he makes it clear you should see both.

“But sure, go see his movie, because it comes out before mine.”

Ever the diplomat Deathstroke, and to think, he probably said that right after slapping someone upside the head with a taser. Never change Slade, never change.

You can find the full clip in the video above.

The official description for Teen Titans GO! To The Movies is listed below.

“It seems to the Teens that all the major superheroes out there are starring in their own movies-everyone but the Teen Titans, that is. But de facto leader Robin is determined to remedy the situation and be seen as a star instead of a sidekick. If only they could get the hottest Hollywood film director to notice them. With a few madcap ideas and a song in their heart, the Teen Titans head to Tinsel Town, certain to pull off their dream. But when the group is radically misdirected by a seriously super villain and his maniacal plan to take over the Earth, things really go awry. The team finds their friendship and their fighting spirit failing, putting the very fate of the Teen Titans themselves on the line.”

Teen Titans GO! To The Movies stars Kristen Bell, Will Arnett, Tara Strong, Khary Payton, Greg Cipes, Hynden Walch, and Scott Menville, and is directed by Aaron Horvath and Peter Rida Michail.

Teen Titans GO! To The Movies hits theaters on July 27, while Deadpool 2 is in theaters now.