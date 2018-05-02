‘Teen Titans Go!’ Members Read Mean Tweets

The cast of Teen Titans GO! is coming to the big screen, so it only seems right for them to get their very own segment of Mean Tweets.

The heroes of Teen Titans GO! To The Movies are embracing their Mean Tweets, though they are taken a bit by surprise at first. Cyborg reads the first tweet from @pitzx2 which reads “my thoughts on the teen titans go to the movies trailer: NO.” Cyborg seems shocked, saying “Guys, I don’t think they liked it!”

Raven reads the next one, from @TheSlumgullion. “Wow. Totally forgot I saw the Teen Titans Go film trailer. That should tell you something.” Up next is Beast Boy who reads a tweet from @KristinaaM that says “Alright pack it up, animation is canceled, they’re making a Teen Titans Go movie.” That one is just hurtful.

Starfire goes last, reading a tweet from @Crescent_Blue_0 that says “I still can’t believe that Teen Titans Go is getting a movie on the big screen. :(“

You’d think she would be bummed by all the negative conversation, but Starfire doesn’t quite see it that way. She says “Friend Titans, do you realize what this means? People are talking about our movie!”

One of the many reasons Starfire is the best.

You can watch the full video above. The official description for Teen Titans GO! To The Movies is listed below.

“It seems to the Teens that all the major superheroes out there are starring in their own movies-everyone but the Teen Titans, that is. But de facto leader Robin is determined to remedy the situation and be seen as a star instead of a sidekick. If only they could get the hottest Hollywood film director to notice them. With a few madcap ideas and a song in their heart, the Teen Titans head to Tinsel Town, certain to pull off their dream. But when the group is radically misdirected by a seriously super villain and his maniacal plan to take over the Earth, things really go awry. The team finds their friendship and their fighting spirit failing, putting the very fate of the Teen Titans themselves on the line.”

Teen Titans GO! To The Movies stars Kristen Bell, Will Arnett, Tara Strong, Khary Payton, Greg Cipes, Hynden Walch, and Scott Menville, and is directed by Aaron Horvath and Peter Rida Michail.

Teen Titans GO! To The Movies releases on July 27.