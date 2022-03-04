Armie Hammer Reveals How Excited He Would Be to Join ‘The Batman’

Armie Hammer reaffirms he hasn't been approached by studio Warner Bros. to replace Ben Affleck as Batman, to his disappointment. "This is the thing about rumors. They're all fine, they're all well and good, but none of the people who start rumors are actually the people who can give you jobs," Hammer said on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "So it's always like, 'Oh, are you gonna play Batman?' And I'm like, 'You just asked me, but guess who hasn't? Warner Brothers.'"

Questioned if he's been asked about the role, Hammer answered, "No, damn it." Would the Call Me by Your Name star consider donning the cape and cowl? "Yeah! Of course," Hammer said. "Who wouldn't want to be Batman? I think every guy in this audience would want to be Batman if they could. It's a good gig."

In February, a report claimed the 32-year-old actor was in "advanced talks" to play the next Batman after Affleck, 46, officially exited the role. Hammer previously debunked the report, telling Yahoo "no one's ever asked" about Batman.

"Let me say this. No one who can actually give me the job has asked me if I'm interested," Hammer said. "I don't even know if they are done — I think they are still working on a script. I don't think that they are close to production but I can conclusively tell you that no one has checked my availability, which is a bummer."

Warner Bros. is said to be on the hunt for a "familiar face" to play a less-experienced Batman who is relatively fresh to crime-fighting, diverging from the burned out, veteran superhero that headlined Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League.

War for the Planet of the Apes director Matt Reeves is now developing The Batman, since rumored for an early December production start. The project is reportedly set sometime during the 1990s. Details remain scarce, but Reeves will call upon a rogues gallery and is said to have the Penguin as his main villain.

"We're not doing any particular [comic book]," Reeves revealed at the Television Critics Association press tour in August.

"Year One is one of the many comic books that I love. We are definitely not doing Year One. It's just exciting to be focused very specifically on a tale that is defining for him and very personal to him. Obviously we're not doing an origin tale or anything like that. We're doing a story that is definitively Batman though, and trying to tell a story that's emotional and yet is really about him being the world's greatest detective and all the things that for me, since I was a kid, made me love Batman."

The Batman releases June 25, 2021.

