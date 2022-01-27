The Batman’s Latest Catwoman Tease Points to Secret Riddler Website

We’re gradually getting closer to the March debut of The Batman, and it’s safe to say that the film’s marketing campaign isn’t slowing down anytime soon. On Wednesday, fans were treated to a new teaser featuring The Batman’s female lead, Selina Kyle / Catwoman (Zoe Kravitz). Not only does the teaser showcase the new vibe that will be presented with Kravitz’s Catwoman, but the text of the tweet has conspicuously-capitalized words, which — when strung together — lead to the film’s ARG website, rataalada.com.

The Batman will see Robert Pattinson bringing about an entirely new take on the character, with a cast that also includes Colin Farrell as The Penguin, Paul Dano as The Riddler, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gil Colson, Jayme Lawson as Bella Real, Barry Keoghan as Officer Stanley Merkel, and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth.

“I obviously understand the gravity of a character like this and what she means to so many people,” Kravitz previously explained during DC FanDome 2021. “But what felt really important was to really focus on the story that we’re telling in this moment, you know, and try and create a real human being. I don’t want her to be an idea. You know, I want her to be a real human being in a real situation, in a real city, trying to survive and reacting to her own pain, and her history. So I really, really focused on this particular story in this particular moment in this woman’s life.”

“I think it was about trying to find a way to ground her, so that she felt like she had an emotional journey that made sense for who she was that ended up being Selina Kyle, but was one that we hadn’t seen before. And yet, in some ways, it does connect to the comics. I mean, that’s the thing which would be fun to share with an audience is that there are very there are a lot of iconic Selina Kyle aspects to the story, but I don’t think any version of any of the Batman stories that have done any Selina stuff have done it in this way.”

The Batman is currently set to be released on March 4th.