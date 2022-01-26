The Batman Official Poster Unmasks the Truth About Gotham City

Warner Bros. Pictures has debuted a new poster for The Batman. The poster features most of the film’s main characters: Robert Pattison as both Bruce Wayne and Batman, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as The Riddler, and Colin Farrell as the Penguin, with Batman’s charger in the background. Riddler has adorned the poster with his symbolic scrawling and asks fans to “unmask the truth.” This poster is the latest installment of Warner Bros.’s promotional drip leading to The Batman’s March premiere. It’s released other posters, a scene from the film, The Batman’s musical theme, and .

One thing fans shouldn’t expect to see in The Batman is an origin story. Director Matt Reeves recently explained why that’s the case in succinct terms.

“We’ve seen it so many times,” Reeves told Esquire. “It’s been done too much. I knew we couldn’t do that.”

Directed by Matt Reeves, The Batman sees Robert Pattinson introducing a new cinematic take on DC Comics’ Dark Knight. The cast also includes Colin Farrell as The Penguin, Paul Dano as The Riddler, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gil Colson, Jayme Lawson as Bella Real, Barry Keoghan as Officer Stanley Merkel, and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth.

According to The Batman‘s official synopsis, “Two years of stalking the streets as the Batman (Robert Pattinson), striking fear into the hearts of criminals, has led Bruce Wayne deep into the shadows of Gotham City. With only a few trusted allies — Alfred Pennyworth (Andy Serkis), Lt. James Gordon (Jeffrey Wright) — amongst the city’s corrupt network of officials and high-profile figures, the lone vigilante has established himself as the sole embodiment of vengeance amongst his fellow citizens.

“When a killer targets Gotham’s elite with a series of sadistic machinations, a trail of cryptic clues sends the World’s Greatest Detective on an investigation into the underworld, where he encounters such characters as Selina Kyle/aka Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz), Oswald Cobblepot/aka the Penguin (Colin Farrell), Carmine Falcone (John Turturro), and Edward Nashton/aka the Riddler (Paul Dano). As the evidence begins to lead closer to home and the scale of the perpetrator’s plans becomes clear, Batman must forge new relationships, unmask the culprit, and bring justice to the abuse of power and corruption that has long plagued Gotham City.”

What do you think of The Batman‘s new poster? Let us know in the comments. The Batman opens in theaters on March 4th.