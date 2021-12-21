The Batman Viral Riddler Site Reveals First Look at Police Sketches

Yesterday, director Matt Reeves revealed a new The Batman motion poster inspired by the upcoming film’s villain, The Riddler. The motion poster pointed fans towards the website rataalada.com, a part of the film’s viral marketing. There, players can “play a game” with The Riddler. Answer three of his riddles correctly (The answers are “street,” “Batman,” and “laws”) and unlock a prize. That prize is a look at Gotham City Police Department sketches of Batman, who is still in the early days of his campaign against crime. The sketches likely represent how the police are still trying to wrap their heads around the vigilante’s existence and activities. You can take a look at the police sketches below.

In a recent interview, Reeves revealed the surprising inspiration for his take on Batman. Bruce Wayne in The Batman took inspiration from rock icon Kurt Cobain of Nirvana.

“When I write, I listen to music, and as I was writing the first act, I put on Nirvana’s ‘Something In The Way’,” Reeves tells Empire. “That’s when it came to me that, rather than make Bruce Wayne the playboy version we’ve seen before, there’s another version who had gone through a great tragedy and become a recluse. So I started making this connection to Gus Van Sant’s Last Days, and the idea of this fictionalised version of Kurt Cobain being in this kind of decaying manor.”

Reeves has also previously discussed how his Batman movie will focus on the hero’s status as the world’s greatest detective. “It’s very much a point of view-driven, noir Batman tale. It’s told very squarely on his shoulders, and I hope it’s going to be a story that will be thrilling but also emotional,” Reeves told The Hollywood Reporter. “It’s more Batman in his detective mode than we’ve seen in the films. The comics have a history of that. He’s supposed to be the world’s greatest detective, and that’s not necessarily been a part of what the movies have been. I’d love this to be one where when we go on that journey of tracking down the criminals and trying to solve a crime, it’s going to allow his character to have an arc so that he can go through a transformation.”

What do you think of these police sketches from The Batman? Let us know what you think about it in the comments section. The Batman opens in theaters on March 4th.