The Batman Star Robert Pattinson Breaks Silence on Zoe Kravitz Being Cast as Catwoman

Last week, news broke that Zoe Kravitz will play Catwoman in Matt Reeves’ upcoming film The Batman. She’ll star opposite Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne, the Batman himself. Entertainment Tonight caught up with Pattinson to discuss his new film, The Lighthouse. During the interview, Pattinson made his first comments about Kravitz joining the film. “Yes! Zoe’s great and I’ve known her for years and years and years,” he said when asked if Kravitz has what it takes to play Catwoman in the DC Comics film. “I mean, I’ve been friends with her for like ten years and she’s brilliant.”

Pattinson is still in the early stages of developing his version of Batman, but he has tried on his Batsuit. “It’s maybe the craziest thing I’ve ever done in terms of movie stuff,” Pattinson explained in an interview. “I put it on. I remember saying to Matt [Reeves], ‘It does feel quite transformative!’ He was like, ‘I would hope it does! You’re literally in the Batsuit.’

“And it’s pretty astonishing, something that is incredibly difficult to get into, so the ritual of getting into it is pretty humiliating,” Pattinson shared. “You’ve got five people trying to shove you into something. Once you’ve got it on, it’s like, ‘Yeah, I feel strong, I feel tough, even though I had to have someone squeezing my butt cheeks into the legs.’”

As for how he’s mentally preparing for the role, Pattinson said in another interview that “There’s a lot going on in here, lots of things going on in my head.”

The Batman will reportedly go back to the early days of the Dark Knight’s career fighting crime in Gotham City. Reeves has stated the film is influenced by the classic Batman: Year One comic book story, but it will not be a straight adaptation of any particular comic book storyline.

“Year One is one of the many comic books that I love. We are definitely not doing Year One,” Reeves said. “It’s just exciting to be focused very specifically on a tale that is defining for him and very personal to him. Obviously, we’re not doing an origin tale or anything like that. We’re doing a story that is definitively Batman though, and trying to tell a story that’s emotional and yet is really about him being the world’s greatest detective and all the things that for me since I was a kid, made me love Batman.”

Upcoming DC Extended Universe movies include Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, and The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021.

