The Batman Co-Writer Has Best Response to Bruce Wayne Criticism

The cast and crew of The Batman took to DC FanDome over the weekend to unveil the latest trailer for the upcoming blockbuster. Though the vast majority of those tuning in couldn’t help but rave about Robert Pattinson’s take on the Caped Crusader in the teaser, there was a substantial amount of criticism’s over the character himself. After all, Comics Twitter often can’t stop itself from debating the character’s motives and such.

Now, The Batman co-writer Mattson Tomlin has thrown a bit of shade towards those criticizing his take on the iconic superhero.

“Seeing a lot of “Bruce Wayne should go to therapy and fix all the problems with his money” on the timeline tonight,” Tomlin tweeted before adding an upside-down smiley. In a follow-up tweet, the scribe added the shades emoji.

— mattson tomlin (@mattsontomlin) October 19, 2021

During FanDome on Saturday, Pattinson called his version of Bruce Wayne a bit of an “odd creature.”

“He doesn’t have as much control over his personality, like the delineation between when he’s Batman and when he’s Bruce is not so clear and other kind of iterations of it, you know, he really knows what he’s doing when he’s putting on the cowl,” Pattinson said during a brief virtual panel Saturday during the events of DC FanDome.

He added, “And I kind of really like this idea of it’s a little bit out of control. He hasn’t completely defined what Batman is. I mean, it’s kind of, he gets lost in it. Whenever he’s putting on every night. And it’s kind of, you know, basically, he’s not sleeping and he’s becoming this quite sort of odd creature.”

Director Matt reeves chose to remind fans that they won’t be getting another origin story.

“I felt that we’d seen lots of origin stories,” Reeves said on the panel. “We’d seen things go further and further into fantasy, and I thought, well, one place we haven’t been is grounding it the way that year one does to come right in to a young Batman, not be an origin tale, but refer to his origins and shake him to his core…..I really did think, ‘Oh my God, this version of this character, this guy who sort of almost like, if you think of Bruce Wayne as like a reckless rock star in a decaying manner, there’s this part of me that self saw (Pattinson) as that, and I had no idea that you would be interested in playing the role at all.”

The Batman stars Robert Pattinson as Batman, Zoe Kravitz, as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Paul Dano as Riddler, Colin Farrell as Penguin, and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth.

The Batman is set for release on March 4, 2022.