The Batman: DC Fans Reeling as Today Marks Previous Release Date for Film

Matt Reeves’ The Batman is one of the many films that was pushed back due to the pandemic. The DC movie was originally scheduled to be released on June 25th, 2021 before being delayed until October 1st, 2021 after production was forced to stop, but then it was moved yet again to March 4th, 2022. It’s October 1st, which means many Batman fans have taken to Twitter to express their sadness over the fact that they were supposed to be seeing the Robert Pattinson-led movie on the big screen today.
While fans still have about five months to go before they get to see The Batman, there is one thing they can look forward to this month. DC FanDome is happening soon for the second year in a row, and Pattison recently teased some exciting content from The Batman. “Me and Zoë [Kravitz] did some stuff. It’s a fun little thing,” Pattinson revealed. “There are lots of little surprises for it.” The actor added, “I’ve seen some of the movie now and it’s kind of really cool… It’s really cool.”
The Batman will see Pattinson bringing about an entirely new take on the character, with a cast that also includes Colin Farrell as The Penguin, Paul Dano as The Riddler, Kravitz as Catwoman, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gil Colson, Jayme Lawson as Bella Real, Barry Keoghan as Officer Stanley Merkel, and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth.
