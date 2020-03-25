The Batman Director Matt Reeves Confirms Production Is Shut Down Indefinitely

As the world continues to grapple with the ongoing COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, Hollywood has essentially shut down. Movement on new projects has seemingly stalled as productions around the world have been suspended in order to curb the spread of the virus. Some of the final films to officially stop shooting were the productions in the works by Warner Bros. Pictures, with the studio announcing on the 14th that The Batman has suspended production for two weeks. Director Matt Reeves has taken to Twitter to confirm that they remain suspended for the time being, despite that two week timeframe coming to an end later this week.

“Yes, we have shut down till it is safe for us all to resume,” Reeves wrote on Twitter. “Everyone safe for the moment, thank you for asking, and stay safe too…”

It remains to be seen when cameras will once again roll on The Batman, but production had only officially been going for about 2 and a half months with principal photography beginning in London in January of this year. The new film is set for release in the summer of 2021, so a delay in production may not effect its release date but once again production could be suspended for much longer.

We’re still over a year out from the release of the new film, but The Batman composer Michael Giacchino previously said that Reeves’ take is one that “feels fresh” in an exciting way.

“I do love it,” Giacchino told Collider. “I think what he’s doing is really cool, and it’s different and it feels fresh. In the way that I get excited when I see a new graphic novel or comic book coming out with a new take on it. It feels like that.”

Giacchino didn’t elaborate on exactly what was “fresh” about Reeves’ take, but he did speak about how much he loved the freedom in the approach that Reeves is taking with the film.

“I felt total freedom to do whatever I want,” Giacchino explained. “Matt always agreed, this is our Batman, this is our vision. In the same way that I always loved, what I still do about Batman comics and graphic novels is that each of these artists, each of these authors they take their own crack at what they want this to be. It’s their version of Batman.”

The Batman is currently scheduled to hit theaters June 25, 2021.