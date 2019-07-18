The Batman Director Matt Reeves Receives Message From Fans at San Diego Comic-Con

Director Matt Reeves is no stranger to franchise filmmaking, as he kicked off the Cloverfield series in 2008 while tackling two sequels in the Planet of the Apes franchise. Reeves’ skills with the material resulted in him scoring the gig of directing The Batman, the first solo adventure for the character since 2012’s The Dark Knight Rises. Between the character’s passionate fan base, the success of previous Batman films, and various behind-the-scenes complications with the DC Extended Universe, Reeves likely feels some pressure to deliver an effective film. The filmmaker shared the above video taken at San Diego Comic-Con from composer Michael Giacchino that likely only added to the pressure.

Reeves captioned the video, “Nothing like a little encouragement,” which saw a large crowd requesting, “Hey Matt, don’t screw up our Batman movie.”

Christopher Nolan’s Batman trilogy reinvigorated the franchise after a series of campier adventures in the ’90s, with Christian Bale’s portrayal of the Caped Crusader earning acclaim. The next actor to take over the role, Ben Affleck, debuted in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and continued the role in Justice League. Despite Affleck’s performance being praised, the films themselves earned poor reviews, seemingly souring the actor on the franchise and leaving the series behind.

Robert Pattinson was reported to be taking on the role earlier this summer, despite Warner Bros. refusing to make an official announcement about the matter. Reeves, on the other hand, shared a post on Twitter featuring Pattinson and a series of bat emojis to confirm the reports.

The filmmaker previously revealed that, like Batman Begins, the upcoming film will focus on the crimefighter’s early days, taking Frank Miller’s Batman: Year One as a point of inspiration.

“Year One is one of the many comic books that I love. We are definitely not doing Year One,” Reeves detailed at a Television Critics Association event. “It’s just exciting to be focused very specifically on a tale that is defining for him and very personal to him. Obviously, we’re not doing an origin tale or anything like that. We’re doing a story that is definitively Batman though, and trying to tell a story that’s emotional and yet is really about him being the world’s greatest detective and all the things that for me since I was a kid, made me love Batman.”

The Batman is set to land in theaters on June 25, 2021.

