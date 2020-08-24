The Batman Director Shares Reaction to Fan's Passionate Video After Trailer Release

✖

The Batman panel at DC FanDome on Saturday gave fans the first trailer for Matt Reeves' upcoming film and to say that fans were excited is a bit of understatement. Fans quickly took to social media to express their excitement over the first real look at the Robert Pattinson-starting film, but one fan's passionate reaction video got the notice of Reeves himself.

On Twitter, fan @BluRayAngel shared a video of his "genuine reaction to THAT scene" in The Batman trailer. You can check it out for yourself below, but he had quite the passionate reaction, prompting Reeves' to share as well.

As for what that moment was, if you're watching carefully you'll notice it's the scene in which Pattinson's Batman is confronted by a group of henchmen who asks Batman just who he thinks he is. Batman swiftly beats the ever living out of the henchmen and then utters a chilling and iconic line: "I'm vengeance."

Why does that line get such a strong reaction? It's one that echoes one from Batman: The Animated Series in which Kevin Conroy, who voices Batman in that series, says "I am not a disgrace. I am vengeance! I am the night! I am Batman!" Since then, elements of that iconic line have been used in various corners of the Batman universe and now will make their way to the big screen in The Batman.

As for Reeves' himself, the filmmaker is also very passionate about The Batman, as was evidenced in his appearance at DC FanDome. Reeves spoke at length about what drew him to the project, revealing his own deep love for the character.

"Look, I love Batman, and I've loved Batman since I was a kid and you know I never even imagined. You know when I began making movies that I would do genre movies because I just, I just love certain kinds of movies that were very character-based," the director began. "It's really interesting that, as I got deeper into genre I realized that that was a way to do very emotional stories, but under the guise of these sort of great mythic tales. In particular, what excited me and the thing I related to in the Batman story was that he isn't a superhero in the traditional sense. You know, he might have a cape, but he can't fly he's, he's like you would mean but if he has a superpower."

"It's the ability to endure and not only have the ability but the kind of compulsion. And so, that idea of being that driven by your past, and by the things that you can't quite resolve in yourself," Reeves continued. "Like he's a very alive character and to me to tell a version of Batman where, again, it wasn't about how we became Batman. But it's about the early days of how he is Batman and he is so far from being perfect and watch us sort of see him becoming what we all know about him and see it in new ways. I felt like that was a way to do something that hasn't been done. And that was really what I was excited to be able to do in this iteration."

The Batman opens in theaters October 1, 2021.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.