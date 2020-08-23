The Batman: What Drew Matt Reeves to the Hero

✖

The Batman director Matt Reeves talked about what drew him to the hero. DC FanDome is rolling right now and the panel for the upcoming DC Comics movie has the Internet’s full attention on Saturday night. The first look at Batman’s latest adventure has brought all of social media to attention. His vision for the character is really leaning into the world’s greatest detective angle hard. This kind of approach has a lot of fans ready for as much of this content as they can get their hands on. So many creators have had their chance to craft a story around The Dark Knight, but this one seems to be taking bits and pieces from a variety of sources to really make a mark. That love for the character shines through and Reeves said as much in his response.

“Look, I love Batman, and I've loved Batman since I was a kid and you know I never even imagined. You know when I began making movies that I would do genre movies because I just, I just love certain kinds of movies that were very character-based,” the director began. “It's really interesting that, as I got deeper into genre I realized that that was a way to do very emotional stories, but under the guise of these sort of great mythic tales. In particular, what excited me and the thing I related to in the Batman story was that he isn't a superhero in the traditional sense. You know, he might have a kid but he can't fly he's, he's like you would mean but if he has a superpower.”

“It's the ability to endure and not only have the ability but the kind of compulsion. And so, that idea of being that driven by your past, and by the things that you can't quite resolve in yourself,” Reeves continued. “Like he's a very alive character and to me to tell a version of Batman where, again, it wasn't about how we became Batman. But, it's about the early days of how he is Batman and he is so far from being perfect and watch us sort of see him becoming what we all know about him and see it in new ways. I felt like that was a way to do something that hasn't been done. And that was really what I was excited to be able to do in this iteration.”

The director previously talked about how his approach is rooted in intimacy. “I’m going to pitch the version of Batman that I would do, which is going to have a humanist bent. And who knows if they’ll have any interest? If they don’t, then I won’t do it. And that’ll be okay,” Reeves explained. “I was really lucky that they said yes.”

