The Batman Trailer Includes Reference to an Iconic Animated Series Line

The Batman trailer has gone live at DC FanDome after months of waiting, and it has not disappointed. The dark trailer shows off the noir vibe director Matt Reeves promised to showcase, and Robert Pattinson's take on Bruce Wayne is being dissected by millions. Of course, each shot of the trailer is being closely examined, and fans are stuck on one scene that pays homage to one of Batman's most famous lines.

Towards the end of the trailer, fans will find Batman in his full gear facing a crowd of enemies. The baddies are as nervous about Batman's appearance as they are enraged, and one of the henchmen speaks up. He asks the hero who they think they are, and Pattinson responds with some swift justice. Batman takes the baddie out with a barrage of hits, and he ends the assault with this iconic line:

"I'm vengeance."

Now, THAT is what I am talking about! Good on your, Pattinson!

For those who find this line familiar, that is because it echoes an iconic statement made by the hero before. Batman: The Animated Series debuted the first iteration of the line thanks to writers Henry Gilroy and Sean Derek. Actor Kevin Conroy delivered the epic line where he said, "I am not a disgrace. I am vengeance! I am the night! I am Batman!"

The line was given by Batman after he was sucked into a hallucination by the Scarecrow. The vision Batman envisions reunites him with his long-dead parents, and they tell Bruce he has become a failure. Those words clue Batman into the fact he's hallucinating, and he goes to deliver his now-famous line. Parts of the line have been used in the Batman series since its debut, and it seems to have found a place in Reeves' big DC Universe debut.

