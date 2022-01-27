New The Batman DC Multiverse Figure Pre-Orders: Penguin, Unmasked Variants, and More

Today, McFarlane Toys added new items from director Matt Reeves’ upcoming The Batman movie to their DC Multiverse line. The latest wave adds an all-new 7-inch scale figure of the Penguin (Colin Farrell), along with unmasked variants of Batman (Robert Pattinson) and Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz). To top it off, they’ve added 12-inch posed statues of Batman and Paul Dano’s Riddler. Pre-orders for these figures can be found in the links below, followed by a breakdown of previous releases in McFarlane Toys’ The Batman lineup.

Videos by ComicBook.com

DC The Batman Movie Bruce Wayne Drifter 7-Inch Scale Action Figure – Pre-Order at Entertainment Earth ($19.99): “In the guise of The Drifter, Bruce Wayne Is able to infiltrate the crowds of Gotham City at ground-level without revealing his true identity. The DC The Batman Movie Bruce Wayne Drifter 7-Inch Scale Action Figure is based off of the look and costume design of the character from The Batman movie along with a backpack and a base. The figure features up to 22 points of articulation and comes with an included collectable art card with movie photography on the front, and character biography on the back.”

DC The Batman Movie Drifter Motorcycle – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth ($29.99): “When traversing the streets of Gotham as The Drifter, Bruce Wayne uses The Drifter Bike: a modiﬁed Cafe racer for optimum speed with minimal ﬂare. The Drifter Motorcycle is based on its look in The Batman movie and features rotating wheels, and turning handlebars. The Drifter Motocycle also includes a helmet, base, and collectible art card.”

DC FanDome 2021 took place in October, and the event included a ton of big announcements and reveals. These reveals included the first action figures from McFarlane Toys and statues from DC Direct based on the upcoming The Batman film. McFarlane Toys also followed that up with their DC Multiverse Red and Black Version 1 figure/statue.

In addition to the awesome red and black deco, the 12-inch statue comes with a gargoyle base, stylized backdrop, and art card. Pre-orders are live here at Walmart (exclusive) for $39.97 with a release date set for February 6th.

The first McFarlane Toys The Batman wave included 7-inch scale DC Multiverse figures of Batman, Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz), and The Riddler (Paul Dano) with loads of articulation, an accessory, and a collectible art card. McFarlane Toys has also released a Batcycle vehicle that features rotating wheels and turning handlebars. Pre-orders for the entire The Batman McFarlane Toys wave available via the links below. The release date is slated for January 2022.

In addition to the DC Multiverse figures, a wave of DC Direct statues from The Batman film and from the comics. This includes a resin statue of Robert Pattinson’s Batman ($169.99) and Paul Dano’s Riddler. There’s also a 1:10 scale Black and White resin statue based on Mike Mignola’s artwork in Gotham by Gaslight ($124.99), and The Joker based on Greg Capullo’s artwork in Batman: Death of the Family ($124.99). Pre-orders for all of these statues are live here at Entertainment Earth now.

The Batman will hit theaters on March 4th, 2022.