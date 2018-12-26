Here’s What Eric Bana Could Look Like as Bruce Wayne

The future of Batman in live-action is a bit of an enigma right now, but a new piece of fanart throws an interesting candidate into the play.

A new piece from BossLogic, which you can check out below, imagines Eric Bana as Batman’s civilian counterpart, Bruce Wayne.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While most comic book fans might associate Bana with playing the Hulk in the failed 2003 film of the same name, he does arguably fit at least the aesthetic profile for Bruce Wayne. Granted, no rumors or reports have linked Bana to the caped crusader, but this at least helps fans visualize what he would theoretically look like in the role.

The Batman is poised to be the next big-screen outing for the dark knight, although it’s unclear if Ben Affleck will reprise his DC Extended Universe role in the film. Matt Reeves, who will write and direct the film, spoke at a summer event for the Television Critics Association earlier this year, teasing his ideas for the script and whether or not Affleck would be involved.

“There are ways in which all of this connects to DC, to the DC universe as well,” Reeves said. “We’re one piece of many pieces so I don’t want to comment on that except to say that I’m focused very specifically on this aspect of the DC world.”

Reeves did not rule out Affleck’s involvement, though he did not confirm it either.

“From the beginning, what I had always spoken about with Warner Brothers and what I was excited about was being in the Batuniverse and really doing something within that sphere,” Reeves said. “That was always what it was going to be so in that way it hasn’t changed a lot since I first met with them. It’s very much the same thrust if that makes sense.

“A lot of things have happened since then but the movie, and why I’m excited about it, is it continues to be the same inspirations and excitement of what we talked about in the beginning.”

Would you want to see Eric Bana play Batman? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Aquaman is in theaters now. Upcoming DC films include Shazam on April 5, 2019, Joker on October 10, 2019, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, and Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020.