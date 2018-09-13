Fan Art Imagines Jon Hamm as Bruce Wayne in ‘The Batman’

Jon Hamm has become a pretty prominent fancast to play a live-action version of Batman, and now we have a look at what that could look like.

A new piece from BossLogic, which you can check out below, reimagines Mad Men-era Hamm as a sullen version of Bruce Wayne. The piece also features an appearance from Alfred Pennyworth, as the batsuit is in a case in the background.

“Alfred, hold my DRANK!, I need to do JUSTICE! Things” I’m pretty sure that’s how Bruce Wayne speaks 👀#jonhamm As #brucewayne #batman pic.twitter.com/HJMtfjjWAN — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) September 13, 2018

Hamm has had unofficial ties to the Batman role since late last year, when it was rumored that he wanted to “steal” the role away from Ben Affleck. But as Hamm revealed in an interview earlier this week, he hasn’t met with anyone about the part, even though he would theoretically be interested in it.

“I have had rumors about that since probably season one of Mad Men,” Hamm explained. “I have never had a conversation with anyone about it, literally. And I’ve sat in the room with all these guys. I have never been offered anything. I think the Internet wants what it wants. But, I mean, a lot of people have to sign off on that, obviously not just the Internet.”

That being said, Hamm would be willing to take on the role in the right context, even if it would involve a bit of extra effort.

“I’d probably fit the suit.” Hamm added. “I’d have to work out a lot, which I don’t love. But, I am sure there is an interesting version of that being out there. And if they wanted to tap me on the shoulder and ask me to do it: why not?”

Even then, it’s unclear if and when Hamm would potentially suit up as the Caped Crusader, considering what appear to be DC’s current plans for the character. The recent reports surrounding Matt Reeves’ The Batman have suggested that the film might be eyeing a younger actor to portray Bruce Wayne, as a way to potentially showcase the early days of the DCEU’s Batman. Seeing as Hamm is actually a year older than Affleck, that might not be the context we’d see him put on the cowl.

Would you want to see Jon Hamm play Bruce Wayne on the big screen? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

Upcoming DC Extended Universe films include Aquaman on Dec. 21st, Shazam on April 5, 2019, and Wonder Woman 2 on Nov. 1, 2019.