The Batman: New Footage Description From CinemaCon

✖

There's already quite a lot of hype surrounding The Batman, as movie fans are excited to see the latest take on DC's Caped Crusader. Fans got their first official inklings of what the film will entail during the DC FanDome virtual convention last August, and they've been eager to see exactly what's in store beyond that. Today, Warner Bros. debuted a new look at the highly-anticipated movie, as part of the studio's presentation at CinemaCon 2021. While the footage has not been released to the public, ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis attended the event, and you can check out his description, including new quotes from star Robert Pattinson and director Matt Reeves, below.

"Bruce Wayne walls to ominous piano music. 'For some reason, Batman has always stood to as one of the major characters of the 20th century,' Pattinson says. We see him inn the cowl, removing it. He says it is 'radically different' from other Batman movies. Reeves says we haven’t seen anything 'grounding it the way Year One does.' It’s not an origin story, but it is Batman in his early days. Footage shows Batman beating up goons, set in red light. Explosions, police officers, and dark chaos. 'He’s really working out this rage,' Pattinson said. 'All the fights seem very personal.' He uses various weapons to beat down enemies. A shot shows Andy Serkis as Alfred. The Batmobile drives, with flames coming from its exhaust. 'We can’t wait for you to see The Batman din theaters, next year,' Reeves says."

The Batman will see Pattinson bringing about an entirely new take on the character, with a cast that also includes Colin Farrell as The Penguin, Paul Dano as The Riddler, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gil Colson, Jayme Lawson as Bella Real, Barry Keoghan as Officer Stanley Merkel, and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth.

"It's just as important as any of the Rogues Gallery," Reeves said during DC FanDome. "It's sort of like the nature of what this place is, and the history of it is critically important to our story and one of the things that I really wanted to do because it is the center of the story - especially the history of corruption in the city. [That] was I wanted to present it in a way that was really fleshed out, I wanted it to feel like an American city you'd never been to. I mean other iterations... the Burton one had very, very, theatrical, beautiful sets - and Nolan had the version that he created in Batman Begins and that was... parts of Chicago and parts of Pittsburgh. And what we're trying to do is create a version of it that you haven't seen before."

What do you think of the latest look at The Batman? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

The Batman is currently set to be released on March 4, 2022.