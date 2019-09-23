Fans React to Jonah Hill as The Batman Villain

The first supporting casting news surrounding Matt Reeves’ The Batman arrived today, and it revealed some significant details about who could be joining Robert Pattinson in the film. In addition to Westworld star Jeffrey Wright being eyed for Commissioner Gordon, a subsequent report indicated that Jonah Hill is in talks to play one of the film’s villains. The actor has amassed a pretty interesting filmography over the years, ranging from cult classics like Superbad and 21 Jump Street to Oscar-nominated turns in Moneyball and The Wolf of Wall Street. This would mark Hill’s latest return to the DC universe after he previously voiced Green Lantern in the LEGO Movie franchise.

For many, the news that Hill could potentially be playing one of The Batman‘s big bads is exciting, especially after previous reports indicated that The Riddler and The Penguin might appear. Fans have taken to Twitter to wonder which of those roles Hill is going to play, as well as to suggest which other DC villains he would be the right person to tackle. Here are some of our favorite reactions.

