The Suicide Squad Director Addresses Possibility of a Crossover With The Batman

DC Films is reimagining two of its biggest properties. James Gunn is directing a new version of The Suicide Squad while Matt Reeves is directing a rebooted Batman movie. The previous Suicide Squad movie featured Ben Affleck’s Batman. Could a similar crossover be in the works featuring some of the villains in The Suicide Squad or The Batman? A fan asked James Gunn about this on Instagram. Gunn says there’s been no discussion about such a crossover, but he believes Reeves knows who Gunn is using in The Suicide Squad. “Nope,” Gunn replied to the fan”But I think he knows who is in my script.”

The Suicide Squad stars Margot Robbie (Harley Quinn), Viola Davis (Amanda Waller), Joel Kinnaman (Rick Flag) and Jai Courtney (Captain Boomerang) returning from the David Ayer-directed 2016 Suicide Squad movie. Newcomers include Peter Capaldi, Idris Elba, Michael Rooker, Nathan Fillion, Sean Gunn, David Dastmalchian, Storm Reid, Pete Davidson, Taika Waititi and John Cena.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Batman will introduce Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne, reportedly during the early days of his crime-fighting career. The film also stars Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as The Riddler, Colin Farrell as Penguin, and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth. Reeves has stated the film is influenced by Batman: Year One, but that it will not be a straight adaptation of any particular comic book storyline.

“Year One is one of the many comic books that I love. We are definitely not doing Year One,” Reeves said. “It’s just exciting to be focused very specifically on a tale that is defining for him and very personal to him. Obviously, we’re not doing an origin tale or anything like that. We’re doing a story that is definitively Batman though, and trying to tell a story that’s emotional and yet is really about him being the world’s greatest detective and all the things that for me since I was a kid, made me love Batman.”

Would you like to see a crossover between The Batman and The Suicide Squad? Which characters would you most like to see jump between films? Let us know in the comments. The Batman opens on June 25, 2021. The Suicide Squad opens on August 6, 2021.

Other upcoming DC Films movies include Birds of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.