The Batman Part II: Director Matt Reeves Teases Return of Cinematographer Greig Fraser

The Batman director Matt Reeves has seemingly confirmed that director of photography Greig Fraser will be back for The Batman Part II. Fresh off his Academy Award win for the first Dune movie, Reeves appeared to reveal that his collaborator will be back for the sequel in a new interview. Reeves and Fraser previously collaborated on Let Me In prior to The Batman, with the upcoming The Batman Part II marking their third movie together. Speaking on the Team Deakins podcast with another Academy Award-winning cinematographer, Roger Deakins, Reeves spoke openly about his working relationship with Fraser and appeared to indicate that his collaborator will return for The Batman Part II.

"I have had so many wonderful collaborators to work with and when you find someone who you love working with you just want to say like 'Come on, please let's let's just keep working together because this is such a... How would you how much farther can we push it?'" Reeves said. "I've been talking to Greg about (it), I'm trying to write the next movie now with my partner, we're doing this thing and he's like going, let's just push it farther." It's not entirely clear if Fraser is signed on for the sequel or if he and Reeves have simply had preliminary talks.

One person that is excited for Fraser's likely return, in addition to everyone else, is Roger Deakins himself. Earlier this year the two-time Oscar winner lamented that Fraser's work on The Batman wasn't nominated for Best Cinematoography at The Academy Awards, calling it the "best work" of the year. Deakins reiterated his love for The Batman on his podcast episode with Reeves, adding:

"I'm really glad you did Batman, because I've never been a fan of Batman, sorry, until your film. I've seen it probably three or four times. And I think it's it's very moving. I mean, I love it. I connect with the characters. I connect with what you're saying with it, which is what I want from a movie. It's great."

It was previously reported that The Batman Part II would begin filming before the end of 2023, aiming for a Fall start. As of this writing the sequel is is scheduled to open in theaters on October 3rd, 2025, but no official casting or details about the film have been revealed just yet.