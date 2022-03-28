Dune: Part Two Cinematographer Greig Fraser Says the Sequel Is Even Bigger

Last year’s Dune proved to be one of the year’s biggest films, but according to the project’s director of photography Greig Fraser, the upcoming Dune: Part Two will be an even bigger adventure. Given that the sequel is based on the Frank Herbert novel, the events of the story itself might not come as much of a surprise to those familiar with the text, but any audiences unfamiliar with the source material will likely be blown away yet again with how much the upcoming adventure has in store for viewers. Dune: Part Two is slated to hit theaters on October 20, 2023.

“I can’t give you any scoops…but Part Two is a bigger story,” Fraser shared after winning the Oscar for Best Cinematography, per The Hollywood Reporter. “I read the script, and I was more blown away than Part One.”

Dune became the big winner at this year’s Academy Awards, taking home six of the Oscars it was nominated for, including Best Film Editing, Best Original Score, Best Production Design, Best Sound, and Best Visual Effects. It was also nominated for Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, and Best Costumes.

Now that the Oscars have concluded, director Denis Villeneuve can focus on the upcoming sequel, with the filmmaker having teased the status of the project earlier this month.

“The screenplay is finished mostly, but it’s always a work in progress,” Villeneuve confirmed with Collider. “It’ll be a work in progress until final cut, but I will say it’s solidified. I have a script in my hands. We are in prep right now.”

As for the pressure he feels while developing this follow-up film, Villeneuve confessed, “The first one, it was more to make sure that we will land in the world and that the movie will be accepted. Now it’s to make sure that we can close that first book, so it’s like there’s some premises that are in the first movie that I need to ignore. So yeah, I think I would say there’s more pressure with the second one in some ways.”

